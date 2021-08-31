2021 August 31 12:51

Finnlines’ new ro-ro vessel celebrates launching and keel laying

Finnlines’ Newbuilding Programme proceeds as planned. The second hybrid ro-ro vessel was launched on 30 August 2021 and the keel laying ceremony for the third vessel took place on 31 August. The series of three ro-ro vessels are being built at the Chinese Jinling shipyard located in Nanjing.

The first hybrid ro-ro, Finneco I, is scheduled to sail for sea trials in September to test the speed, manoeuvring, machinery, electrical installations and other critical equipment. Finneco I will start to operate in Finnlines’ service at the end of 2021, the two sister vessels in 2022. All three vessels will sail under the Finnish flag.

Finnlines will upgrade its onboard services on the new cargo vessels where lorry drivers are frequent customers. There will be a gym and sauna area, a dining and recreation room and a laundry for drivers to use. To add comfort on board, drivers will be allocated single cabins.

Compared with the largest vessels in today’s fleet, the cargo carrying capacity of the hybrid newbuilds will increase by nearly 40%. Nevertheless, cargo operations will run smoothly as loading and unloading will be handled through three ramps.



Finnlines’ Newbuilding Programme, an investment which totals EUR 500 million, includes three ro-ro vessels and two ro-pax vessels.

Both vessel types will be larger and more eco-friendly than any vessel in the present Finnlines fleet, and than almost any ro-ro/ro-pax in the Baltic and in the world. To enhance energy saving and to reduce emissions and the overall environmental impact, the vessels will be fitted with state-of-the-art engines with emission abatement technology, an air lubrication system, lithium-ion batteries and solar panels. The ro-pax vessels, which will be delivered during 2023, will also have a shore-side electricity connection to attain zero emissions while in port.

Finnlines Plc

