2021 August 31 12:13

Kalmar receives repeat order of five AutoRTGs to extend the system at Dublin Ferryport Terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Dublin Ferryport Terminals (DFT) to extend the Kalmar AutoRTG system at the terminal with five new AutoRTG cranes over the next 2 years, with the delivery of the first machines scheduled to be completed during Q1 of 2022, according to the company's release.

Part of the container and terminal division of Irish Continental Group, DFT operates the most modern container terminal at Dublin Port, with an annual throughput of approximately 400,000 TEU. The order forms part of DFT's ongoing investment programme focused on ensuring the terminal is equipped with the latest technologies to support future growth.

The current Kalmar AutoRTG system at DFT comprises four Kalmar AutoRTG cranes with fully automated stack operation and remote-controlled truck handling, controlled via three remote control desks using the Kalmar One automation system. All service, maintenance and technical support is provided by Kalmar's dedicated on-site engineering team. The Kalmar solution provides DFT with industry-leading safety features. The solution’s access control system ensures that personnel cannot access the area where the cranes operate until it is safe.

The Kalmar AutoRTG application, powered by the Kalmar One automation system, allows terminal operators to automate their operations at their own pace based on predefined AutoRTG blueprints. Kalmar One offers highly developed traffic management and optimisation functions as part of its Fleet Management product family, and for example at DFT, the solution enables the customer to manage its container inventory capabilities.



