2021 August 31 11:26

RF Government allocates RUB 2.55 billion for completion of CNF19M ferry General Chernyakhovsky

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

The Government of the Russian Federation has allocated RUB 2.55 billion for completion of CNF19M ferry General Chernyakhovsky intended for the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route. According to the press center of RF Government, the Order No 2388-р was signed on 28 August 2021.



Current technical readiness of the ship is estimated at almost 67%. The ship was launched in May 2021 with the commissioning scheduled for February 2022.



The newly allocated resources will be used for painting, assembling of mechanisms, equipment and pipeline systems.



The CNF19M ferry designed by MIB-Design-SPb will carry trains, automobiles and cargoes by the Baltic Sea between the Leningrad Region and the Kaliningrad Region. The new ferry’s dual-fuel system can be powered low-sulphur diesel fuel and by liquefied natural gas (LNG) which lets decrease hazardous emissions.

The ferries will be operated by FSUE Rosmorport.

Class notation by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: (РС) КМArc4 AUT1-ICS OMBO ECO GFS Ro-ro ship; LOA – 199.9 m; BOA - 27 m; depth – 14.7 m; draft - 6 m; main engines - 2х6000 kW; LNG storage tanks - 2х300 cbm; speed in clean water – 16.5 knots; crew/passengers 24/12.



The construction of the ferry ordered by Rosmorport is carried out by LLC Nevsky Shipyard (part of JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation / USC) and Kuzey Star Shipyard of Turkey under the federal targeted programme of the Kaliningrad Region development. With the previous allocations of over RUB 2.5 billion the federal financing will total RUB 5.1 billion.



Both ferries for the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk route (the lead ship, the Marshal Rokossovsky, launched on August 21, 2020) are named after prominent Soviet commanders: twice the Hero of the USSR, Army General Ivan Chernyakhovsky and twice the Hero of the USSR Konstantin Rokossovsky, the only marshal of two countries in the history of the Soviet Union: the USSR and Poland.



Ivan Chernyakhovsky was the youngest front commander and army general during the Great Patriotic War, the liberator of Kiev, Minsk and Vilnius.

