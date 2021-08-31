2021 August 31 11:03

Xeneta container rates alert: rising long-term rates and port congestion compound cargo owner woes

After another month of high demand, over-stretched infrastructure and difficult negotiations for shippers, long-term contracted ocean freight rates now stand 85.5% higher than at this point last year, according to Xeneta's release. Although August saw rates rise by a relatively modest 2.2% (contrasted to July’s astonishing 28.1% jump) there appears to be little sign of relief on the horizon, with increasing port congestion and relentless demand ahead of the all-important pre-Christmas period. Container ship operators are reaping record-breaking financial rewards as a result.



The latest data comes courtesy of Oslo-based Xeneta, which crowd sources real-time rates from leading shippers to produce the Long-Term XSI® Public Indices, delivering detailed insights of the very latest market movements. Those movements have been following a familiar trajectory throughout the course of 2021, with climbing rates fuelled by demand outpacing supply, supply chain disruption, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.



August saw OOIL disclose a net profit of USD 2.8bn for the half-year, the best results in the group’s history, while Zim reported a net profit of USD 888m for the second quarter. This figure is higher than the Israeli line’s accumulated total profits for the last five years, showcasing a spectacular turnaround.



The firm, like its peers, is now looking to expand to take advantage of what Berglund calls “red hot” market conditions.



August’s XSI® demonstrates that the heat is on across all major trading corridors, with every region seeing import and export benchmarks edging upwards. In Europe imports rose by 0.5%, while exports climbed 3.4%. Although the pace of growth has slowed compared to recent months, it still leaves the respective benchmarks up 123% and 49.1% year-on-year.



Results in the Far East followed a similar pattern, with imports nudging up a further 0.8% (up 50.5% since August 2020) and exports jumping by 2.5% (a massive 115.5% up year-on-year). The XSI® paints the same picture in the US, where imports increased by an additional 2.1% and exports climbed 0.6% month-on-month. The benchmarks now stand 67.2% and 16.8% up compared to the same time last year.



The Xeneta CEO says landside infrastructure is “simply overwhelmed”, with the congestion tying up vessels , and their sought after containers, in an ever-worsening cycle of delays.



Companies participating in Oslo-based Xeneta's crowd-sourced ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform include names such as ABB, Electrolux, Continental, Unilever, Nestle, L'Oréal, Thyssenkrupp, Volvo Group and John Deere, amongst others.



