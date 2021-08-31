2021 August 31 10:37

MPA Academy relaunches flagship PMP virtually for 29 maritime and port officials

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)’s Academy welcomes 29 senior maritime and port officials, including port masters, harbour masters and middle management personnel from maritime and port authorities from 23 countries and the International Maritime Organization, to participate in the seventh Port Management Programme (PMP) from 30 August to 2 September 2021. The programme was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Organised by MPA Academy, the four-day virtual PMP will be delivered by industry practitioners and senior officials from the MPA. It will cover essential topics, including port planning, digitalisation and sustainability of the maritime industry, emergency preparedness and crisis communication.



The PMP will engage participants through interactive lectures, workshops, networking, and peer sharing sessions. Participants will have opportunities to connect with one another, and exchange ideas and perspectives that help overcome challenges faced in their work. As the programme is also held in conjunction with the International Safety@Sea Week, participants can attend the International Safety@Sea Webinar Series and gain insights from practitioners on maritime safety.



Tan Suan Jow, Dean, MPA Academy, said, “The pandemic has amplified the importance and vulnerabilities of the maritime industry to the world that is reliant on open trade to sustain their economies. This Port Management Programme aims to share valuable knowledge and best practices in keeping a port operational and safe. It is hoped that fellow maritime and port professionals will benefit from the programme and be able to apply these learning points back in their respective countries.”



Since its inception in 2014, the Port Management Programme has trained over 130 officials from more than 60 countries. In addition, MPA Academy also organises two other leadership programmes – the Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme and Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme for the heads and directors respectively of maritime administrations and port authorities.