2021 August 31 09:33

MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue upward evolution on Aug 31

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) rose slightly on Aug.30:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 456.62 (+5.76)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 548.51 (+4.70)

MGO - USD/MT – 646.90 (+5.33)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, increased slightly on August 31: 940.07 USD/MT (plus 3.19 USD). The LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 360.07 USD (580 USD/MT as of August 30), the difference in price compared to the day before decreased by 4.81 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of August 30, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO 380 HSFO fuel was overvalued in two of the four selected ports: in Singapore: plus $ 28 (plus $ 30 the day before), and in Houston: plus $ 7 (minus $ 6.) Rotterdam and Fujairah returned to the underestimation segment again: minus $ 3 (plus $ 2) and minus $ 1 (plus $ 6), respectively.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was also overcharged on August 30 at two of the four ports selected: in Singapore: plus $ 10 (plus $ 8 the day before), and Houston: plus $ 5 (plus $ 3). In Rotterdam and Fujairah, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index showed an underpricing: minus $ 2 (plus $ 8) and minus $ 44 (minus $ 37), respectively.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, remained undervalued on August 30 in all selected ports. The registered underestimation margins for MGO LS were: in Rotterdam minus $ 21 (minus $ 19), minus $ 32 (minus $ 29) in Singapore, minus $ 71 (minus $ 65) in Fujairah and minus $ 19 (minus $ 35) in Houston. The most significant change in the MABUX MBP/DBP Index was the drop of underestimation ratio in Houston: $ 16 down.



We expect global bunker prices may continue upward evolution today: 380 HSFO – plus 2-4 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 3-5 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 4-9 USD/MT.



