2021 August 30 21:19

River port Zavidovo in Tver Region to open for operations in 2022

Image source: official website of Kremlin

Vladimir Putin held a working meeting at the Kremlin with Governor of the Tver Region Igor Rudenya, Kremlin says in a press release.

According to Igor Rudenya, river port Zavidovo in the Tver Region will open for operations in 2022. The Governor invited Vladimir Putin to the port inauguration.

According to the Governor, the water area development is close to completion. It will be 300 by 300 metres and at least 8 metres deep. River navigation in Central Russia will start here and run through the Volga Region to Astrakhan and to St Petersburg.

The port construction began in the Tver Region in 2020. Divided into three phases, the project foresees the construction of a 791-meter long berth, development of the port water area, bank protection, development of water disposal, power/gas/heat supply and communications systems as well as construction of highway approaches, pavements and parking.



The port will be able to welcome 816 ships per year with average passenger turnover of 204,000 people per year.



