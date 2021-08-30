2021 August 30 20:36

PLC Caspiy LLC obtains status of SEZ LOTUS resident

The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation has granted the status of SEZ LOTUS resident to PLC Caspiy LLC. Port-type SEZ LOTUS is established in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region. According to SEZ LOTOS JSC, the strategic partner is German company Martrade Holding.

At the first phase of the project the investor is to equip the existing berths NoNo 8, 9 of Olya seaport. By the end of 2023, it is planned to put into operation four new terminals with a total capacity of over 3 million tonnes. The second phase foresees the construction of a new port in the Ilmen Zaburunny area, 7 km off port Olya.

The port’s annual throughput is to make about 8 million tonnes by 2031 with a possibility of expansion. Hamburg Port Consulting estimated the new port’s potential turnover at 19 million tonnes by 2050. The project is expected to generate at least 800 jobs will be created.

“It is the anchor project of the port-type SEZ which will determine its development. It facilitates other projects in the Astrakhan Region including the construction of the northern route, repair of roads and bridges, new shipbuilding orders, social infrastructure development in the Limansky District…”, said Sergey Milushkin, General Director of SEZ Lotus.

A Decree on establishment of a 644-hectare special port economic zone (Port SEZ) in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region (document No 1792) was signed by RF Government on 7 November 2020. The managing company of the Port SEZ is SEZ Lotos JSC. The project is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order on development of the International Transport Corridor “Sever-Yug” (“North-South”) and social and economic development of the Astrakhan Region.

