2021 August 31 09:01

Hapag-Lloyd orders another 75,000 TEU standard containers

To further ease the scarcity of empty containers, Hapag-Lloyd has ordered another 75,000 TEU dry boxes. The containers will be manufactured in China and delivered to Hapag-Lloyd within the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the company's release.

Adding up all investments into containers since beginning of 2020, Hapag-Lloyd has ordered 625.000 TEU.

“While the normal turnaround time for our containers lies at 50 days, we currently need up to 60 days and more due to massive congestion at ports, terminals and inland operations worldwide. This means that today about 20 percent more containers are bound in shipment while transporting the same amount of cargo before the crisis. With our recent container orders, Hapag-Lloyd is further contributing to ease the challenging situation for our customers worldwide”, says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd now has a container fleet of more than 2.8 million TEU, among them 250,000 TEU reefer containers for refrigerated cargo.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 250 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,400 employees and 394 offices in 130 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.