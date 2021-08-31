2021 August 31 10:17

FSL Trust agrees to sell one chemical tanker

The Board of Directors of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust, announces that FSL-9 Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trust, has entered into a memorandum of agreement to sell the vessel FSL New York to an unaffiliated third party and received the initial 10% deposit in escrow.

The vessel is a 19,970 DWT chemical tanker built at Usuki Shipyard in Japan in 2006 and has most recently been trading in the spot market. The disposal is made in the ordinary course of business.