2021 August 31 08:44

Bunker One to supply Danish Molslinjen with HVO biodiesel

Bunker One will supply Molslinjen’s ferry link Fanølinjen, with fossil-free HVO biodiesel. The new partnership will entail a reduction of CO2 emissions by up to 90 percent, according to the company's release.



Earlier this year the product was tested in the engines onboard M/F Fenja and M/F Menja, the two ferries operating the route between Esbjerg the Danish mainland and the island of Fanø. After a successful test period, Bunker One and Molslinjen have entered into a long-term supply agreement.

In line with Bunker Holding’s strong ambition to support shipping companies in their transition to more sustainable energy sources, Bunker One has in recent years intensified its efforts in delivering cleaner fuels. As the demand for sustainable fuels is increasing, Bunker One is looking to expand the offering to its physical operations around the world.

In recent years, Bunker One’s clients have demonstrated an increased interest in alternative and new fuels, and Molslinjen is no exception.

The strategy laid out by Bunker One will safeguard that it continues to focus on providing expert advice and proof of concept to its clients and business partners.



