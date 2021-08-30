2021 August 30 18:37

Svitzer Europe appoints new cluster managing director for Scandinavia & Germany

Leading towage operator Svitzer Europe has today announced that Mathias Jonasson has been appointed as Managing Director of the Scandinavia & Germany Cluster, effective from 1 September 2021, according to the company's release.

Mathias, who will report to Svitzer Europe’s Managing Director Lise Demant, has a robust background in the oil and gas sector including a range of experience in operational, commercial and leadership positions. In his new role, Mathias will be responsible for Svitzer’s operations in its key Scandinavian & German regions.

Mathias joins Svitzer from Inter Terminals AB, where, for the last six years, he led and developed the Swedish side of the business in the role of Managing Director. As Managing Director, Mathias placed particular focus on the operational and day-to-day of Inter Terminals AB’s Swedish business.

Prior to this, Mathias worked for logistics and supply chain storage provider Vopak, also in Sweden. Here, he worked his way up from Terminal Manager to Commercial Manager & Deputy Managing Director as part of the company’s EMEA commercial network. Across his ten years at Vopak, Mathias was responsible for commercial and logistics activities including taking responsibility for the company’s revenue budget, technical maintenance projects, and high-level customer service provision.



In December 2020 Svitzer’s current Scandinavian & Germany MD Mattias Hellstöm was appointed as regional CCO for Svitzer Europe. He took on both roles in the period before Mathias Jonasson’s appointment.