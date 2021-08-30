2021 August 30 18:07

Prosafe issues an update on the court case between Prosafe and Westcon

Prosafe had decided to address the perceived shortcomings of the judgement by the Gulating Court of Appeal through an appeal to the Supreme Court, according to the company's release. The Supreme Court have decided not to accept the appeal. As such the judgement by the Gulating Court of Appeal is final.

The Gulating Court of Appeal decided that Prosafe had to pay Westcon NOK 302,510,457 plus interest and legal costs, in total about NOK 465 million related to the conversion of the Safe Scandinavia at Westcon yard.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.