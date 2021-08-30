  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 30 17:30

    Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24, Anatoly Cherneyev, launched today

    Image source: Marine Engineering Bureau
    The ship is intended for operation between the ports and port points of Kamchatka

    Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24 (NE-020.2) intended for operation between the ports and port points of Kamchatka and the Komandorskiye Islands has been launched today, 30 August 2021, says Marine Engineering Bureau, project documentation development contractor.

    The vessel construction is provided by the order of “Directorate of State Contracting Authority for Marine Transport Development Programmes” FGI.

    The ship is designed for transportation of 36 passengers, general cargo and containers (including refrigerated containers) between the ports and port points of Kamchatka and to the Komandorskiye Islands. It is to be equipped with a crane for cargo operations over a beach.
     
    The new PV24 concept features improved maneuverability characteristics as compared with the previous ones due to a thrust unit and two propellers. The capacity of two holds – 1,405 cbm (vs 208-215 cbm on the existing ships). The ship can carry 27 containers (18 in holds and 9 on the deck).
     
    LOA – 75.36 m, molded length– 70.84 m, molded breadth – 13.98 m, depth – 5.50 m, deadweight – about 1,357 (with draft of 3.70 m).

    Class notation of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: КМ  Ice2(hull; power)  AUT3 BWM(T) CONT(deck, cargo hold No.2) DG(pack) Passenger ship.
     
    Main engines: 2 x 1,003 kW. Speed: 12.0 knots. Endurance: 15 days. Bow thruster - 185 kW.
     
    Crane capacity - 25 tonnes with boom reach of up to 16 meters.
     
    Sleeping accommodations for the crew - 19.

    The lead ship named Anatoly Cherneyev was laid down on 18 December 2019.

Другие новости по темам: Kamchatka, Marine Engineering Bureau, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 30

18:07 Prosafe issues an update on the court case between Prosafe and Westcon
17:30 Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24, Anatoly Cherneyev, launched today
17:29 Jiangnan Shipyard contracts TMC Compressors to supply Smart Air compressors to four VLGCs
16:25 New rail shuttle from Middle Sweden to the Port of Gothenburg boosts forest product exports
15:45 DeloPorts sums up results of two years of operation of NUTEP container terminal’s berth No38
15:21 COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible groups of foreign sea crew in Singapore
14:13 Technology to enhance maritime safety and marine environment protection
14:02 Port of Hamburg container handling up 5.5 percentat to 4.3 million TEU
13:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,383 pmt as of August 27
13:14 KiwiRail announces NZ Connect service
12:50 Dam filling works began at Yenisey seaport construction site on Taimyr
12:13 DNV publishes world’s first recommended practice to reduce earthquake challenges for wind power plants
11:56 Port of Gdynia signs first contract for design using BIM methodology
11:49 Highly profitable Troll phase 3 project on stream
11:29 Maersk joins BEC Low Carbon Charter
10:49 PJSC TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1'2021 increased by 55% and amounted to RUB 9.2 bln
10:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
10:00 Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development
09:37 Crews of warships of the Russian Navy and the Vietnamese Navy took part in Sea Cup 2021 competition for damage control
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:42 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward trend on Aug 30

2021 August 29

15:11 Cruise industry seeks Prime Minister's support
14:12 Coast Guard assets ready to respond to Hurricane Ida
13:41 Vision Ridge Partners and Havila Holding complete privatization of Fjord1
12:51 Car and passenger ferry Aurora Botnia will be christened in Vaasa, Finland
12:18 Carnival Panorama makes line’s first call to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11:23 PXGEO awarded North Sea OBN project for Q2 2022
10:57 Huisman doubles slew bearing production capacity in the Netherlands

2021 August 28

15:04 U.S., Japan Coast Guards train together in East China Sea
13:42 PETRONAS FutureTech 2.0 welcomes 20 Malaysian deep tech startups to accelerate innovation
12:18 New US-Europe partnership set to advance USV applications for defence and marine survey sectors
11:31 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreements
10:37 ClassNK releases Data Quality Guidelines outlining quality control for shipboard data

2021 August 27

18:31 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces a merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
18:08 Starnav opts for SCHOTTEL solutions
17:51 The Port of València removes 480 kilos of floating waste in the first half of the year
17:38 DeloPorts’ adjusted net profit rose by 41.9% in H1’2021
17:15 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2021 dividend
16:21 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky leaves for sea trials
15:57 Kiel Canal's passage dues should be reduced by 50% - the Kiel-Canal Initiative
15:04 Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
14:43 Profit attributable to LUKOIL shareholders for H1’21 totaled 347.2 bln
14:22 Expedition to North Pole organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students completed
14:04 MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy announce alliance on innovative LNG technology
13:27 Nordic Engineering to share its solutions for icebreaking and rescue ships at dedicated conference of IAA PortNews
13:03 Cash-rich shipowners double container ship order book in 2021
12:48 BFC to tell about emergency response preparedness and OSR experience in Saint-Petersburg at IAA PortNews’ conference
12:02 Port of New Orleans progresses on new container facility with award for Louisiana International Terminal’s Program Management Contract
11:29 BPA calls on all UK ports, harbours and marine facilities to report through to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as a priority
11:00 CPC Marine Terminal to replace its single point moorings
10:31 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:04 British Ports Association: Government must act on supply chain pressures
09:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ASL Bulk Shipping
09:43 Crude oil prices continue growing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
09:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug 27

2021 August 26

18:17 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch