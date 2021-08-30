  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 30 14:13

    Technology to enhance maritime safety and marine environment protection

    International Safety@Sea Week 2021 features two flagship conferences

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is organising the 8th run of the International Safety@Sea Week from 30 August to 1 September 2021. Organised annually by MPA for the international maritime community and top practitioners to discuss safety at sea issues and share best practices on maritime safety, the theme for this year’s Conference is on “The Human and Technology Crossroads for Maritime Safety”.

    In conjunction with the International Safety@Sea Week, MPA is holding the 12th edition of the International Chemical and Oil Pollution Conference and Exhibition (ICOPCE) on 1 September. The biennial event aims to promote Singapore as a centre of expertise and knowledge in the prevention and response to oil and chemical spills. Themed “Embracing a New Era in Marine Environment Protection”, industry professionals from the oil, gas, petrochemical, energy and shipping  industries, emergency response companies and the public sector, will share and discuss marine pollution management strategies and how the industry can embrace technology to meet challenges in the new era.

    Opening Session for International Safety@Sea Week

    More than 800 participants from over 60 countries are expected for the International Safety@Sea and ICOPCE conferences over three days. In his opening address for the International Safety@Sea Week today, Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport, said, “As a major transhipment and bunkering hub port, Singapore takes maritime safety seriously. Ensuring safety of ships and seafarers is paramount to keep global supply lines open and secure. All stakeholders, including governments, industry players and workers, share this responsibility to ensure safety at sea. I would like to thank our maritime community for working tirelessly to keep our workers safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

    Mr Chee also highlighted the new Maritime Immersive Learning Lab in Singapore Polytechnic as an example of how Singapore is harnessing technology to train seafarers in a safer way but does not compromise the quality of learning. Started by the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety and the Singapore Maritime Academy earlier this year, the Lab utilises virtual reality-based training tools and immersive scenarios to equip students to handle emergency scenarios at sea. Over 180 participants from maritime companies have been invited to trial the LNG fire-fighting virtual reality training developed by the Lab.

    At the Opening Session, keynote speaker for International Safety@Sea, Mr Steen Lund, CEO of RightShip, spoke on "Digital Platforms Deliver Safety, Sustainability and Social Responsibility", followed by a keynote presentation for ICOPCE by Mr Carsten Brix Ostenfeldt, INTERTANKO Council Member and Chief Operations Officer of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd on “A Holistic View on the New Era in Marine Environment Protection”.

    3rd Community of Practice Forum for Maritime Safety

    MPA also held the 3rd Community of Practice Forum for Maritime Safety this morning – a biennial closed-door event chaired by Mr Ishak Ismail, Chairman of the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council. Maritime administrations and port authorities from eight countries (China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam) spoke on the topic of “Keeping Maritime Workers Safe Onboard Ships” and exchanged best practices on port safety regulations, safe management measures, and sea crew vaccinations.

    International Safety@Sea Awards

    To recognise the efforts of shipping companies and individuals who have contributed to safety at sea, MPA presented the International Safety@Sea Awards to eight companies to recognise their outstanding contributions to Search and Rescue efforts in 2020. In the Open Category, two companies were presented the awards for their innovative use of technology to enhance safety. Six Letters of Commendation were also presented to companies and individuals for their endeavours on safety at sea. Please refer to Annex B for the list of recipients and details of the awards.

    For more details of the plenary sessions at International Safety@Sea Week and ICOPCE 2021, visit www.safetyatseaweek.gov.sg. Registration is free for all sessions.

Другие новости по темам: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, International Safety at Sea Week  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 30

18:07 Prosafe issues an update on the court case between Prosafe and Westcon
17:30 Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24, Anatoly Cherneyev, launched today
17:29 Jiangnan Shipyard contracts TMC Compressors to supply Smart Air compressors to four VLGCs
16:25 New rail shuttle from Middle Sweden to the Port of Gothenburg boosts forest product exports
15:45 DeloPorts sums up results of two years of operation of NUTEP container terminal’s berth No38
15:21 COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible groups of foreign sea crew in Singapore
14:13 Technology to enhance maritime safety and marine environment protection
14:02 Port of Hamburg container handling up 5.5 percentat to 4.3 million TEU
13:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,383 pmt as of August 27
13:14 KiwiRail announces NZ Connect service
12:50 Dam filling works began at Yenisey seaport construction site on Taimyr
12:13 DNV publishes world’s first recommended practice to reduce earthquake challenges for wind power plants
11:56 Port of Gdynia signs first contract for design using BIM methodology
11:49 Highly profitable Troll phase 3 project on stream
11:29 Maersk joins BEC Low Carbon Charter
10:49 PJSC TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1'2021 increased by 55% and amounted to RUB 9.2 bln
10:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
10:00 Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development
09:37 Crews of warships of the Russian Navy and the Vietnamese Navy took part in Sea Cup 2021 competition for damage control
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:42 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward trend on Aug 30

2021 August 29

15:11 Cruise industry seeks Prime Minister's support
14:12 Coast Guard assets ready to respond to Hurricane Ida
13:41 Vision Ridge Partners and Havila Holding complete privatization of Fjord1
12:51 Car and passenger ferry Aurora Botnia will be christened in Vaasa, Finland
12:18 Carnival Panorama makes line’s first call to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11:23 PXGEO awarded North Sea OBN project for Q2 2022
10:57 Huisman doubles slew bearing production capacity in the Netherlands

2021 August 28

15:04 U.S., Japan Coast Guards train together in East China Sea
13:42 PETRONAS FutureTech 2.0 welcomes 20 Malaysian deep tech startups to accelerate innovation
12:18 New US-Europe partnership set to advance USV applications for defence and marine survey sectors
11:31 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreements
10:37 ClassNK releases Data Quality Guidelines outlining quality control for shipboard data

2021 August 27

18:31 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces a merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
18:08 Starnav opts for SCHOTTEL solutions
17:51 The Port of València removes 480 kilos of floating waste in the first half of the year
17:38 DeloPorts’ adjusted net profit rose by 41.9% in H1’2021
17:15 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2021 dividend
16:21 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky leaves for sea trials
15:57 Kiel Canal's passage dues should be reduced by 50% - the Kiel-Canal Initiative
15:04 Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
14:43 Profit attributable to LUKOIL shareholders for H1’21 totaled 347.2 bln
14:22 Expedition to North Pole organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students completed
14:04 MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy announce alliance on innovative LNG technology
13:27 Nordic Engineering to share its solutions for icebreaking and rescue ships at dedicated conference of IAA PortNews
13:03 Cash-rich shipowners double container ship order book in 2021
12:48 BFC to tell about emergency response preparedness and OSR experience in Saint-Petersburg at IAA PortNews’ conference
12:02 Port of New Orleans progresses on new container facility with award for Louisiana International Terminal’s Program Management Contract
11:29 BPA calls on all UK ports, harbours and marine facilities to report through to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as a priority
11:00 CPC Marine Terminal to replace its single point moorings
10:31 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:04 British Ports Association: Government must act on supply chain pressures
09:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ASL Bulk Shipping
09:43 Crude oil prices continue growing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
09:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug 27

2021 August 26

18:17 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch