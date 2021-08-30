2021 August 30 14:13

Technology to enhance maritime safety and marine environment protection

International Safety@Sea Week 2021 features two flagship conferences



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is organising the 8th run of the International Safety@Sea Week from 30 August to 1 September 2021. Organised annually by MPA for the international maritime community and top practitioners to discuss safety at sea issues and share best practices on maritime safety, the theme for this year’s Conference is on “The Human and Technology Crossroads for Maritime Safety”.



In conjunction with the International Safety@Sea Week, MPA is holding the 12th edition of the International Chemical and Oil Pollution Conference and Exhibition (ICOPCE) on 1 September. The biennial event aims to promote Singapore as a centre of expertise and knowledge in the prevention and response to oil and chemical spills. Themed “Embracing a New Era in Marine Environment Protection”, industry professionals from the oil, gas, petrochemical, energy and shipping industries, emergency response companies and the public sector, will share and discuss marine pollution management strategies and how the industry can embrace technology to meet challenges in the new era.



Opening Session for International Safety@Sea Week



More than 800 participants from over 60 countries are expected for the International Safety@Sea and ICOPCE conferences over three days. In his opening address for the International Safety@Sea Week today, Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport, said, “As a major transhipment and bunkering hub port, Singapore takes maritime safety seriously. Ensuring safety of ships and seafarers is paramount to keep global supply lines open and secure. All stakeholders, including governments, industry players and workers, share this responsibility to ensure safety at sea. I would like to thank our maritime community for working tirelessly to keep our workers safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.”



Mr Chee also highlighted the new Maritime Immersive Learning Lab in Singapore Polytechnic as an example of how Singapore is harnessing technology to train seafarers in a safer way but does not compromise the quality of learning. Started by the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety and the Singapore Maritime Academy earlier this year, the Lab utilises virtual reality-based training tools and immersive scenarios to equip students to handle emergency scenarios at sea. Over 180 participants from maritime companies have been invited to trial the LNG fire-fighting virtual reality training developed by the Lab.



At the Opening Session, keynote speaker for International Safety@Sea, Mr Steen Lund, CEO of RightShip, spoke on "Digital Platforms Deliver Safety, Sustainability and Social Responsibility", followed by a keynote presentation for ICOPCE by Mr Carsten Brix Ostenfeldt, INTERTANKO Council Member and Chief Operations Officer of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd on “A Holistic View on the New Era in Marine Environment Protection”.



3rd Community of Practice Forum for Maritime Safety



MPA also held the 3rd Community of Practice Forum for Maritime Safety this morning – a biennial closed-door event chaired by Mr Ishak Ismail, Chairman of the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council. Maritime administrations and port authorities from eight countries (China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam) spoke on the topic of “Keeping Maritime Workers Safe Onboard Ships” and exchanged best practices on port safety regulations, safe management measures, and sea crew vaccinations.



International Safety@Sea Awards



To recognise the efforts of shipping companies and individuals who have contributed to safety at sea, MPA presented the International Safety@Sea Awards to eight companies to recognise their outstanding contributions to Search and Rescue efforts in 2020. In the Open Category, two companies were presented the awards for their innovative use of technology to enhance safety. Six Letters of Commendation were also presented to companies and individuals for their endeavours on safety at sea. Please refer to Annex B for the list of recipients and details of the awards.



For more details of the plenary sessions at International Safety@Sea Week and ICOPCE 2021, visit www.safetyatseaweek.gov.sg. Registration is free for all sessions.