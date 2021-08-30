2021 August 30 13:38

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,383 pmt as of August 27

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 23 and August 27 rose week-on-week by RUB 286



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between August 23 and August 27 fell week-on-week by RUB 286 and totaled RUB 23,383 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 300 to RUB 21,910 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 840 to RUB 21,930 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 153 to RUB 20,838 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 400 to RUB 26,383 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 940 to RUB 33,620 pmt.