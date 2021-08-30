  The version for the print
    Dam filling works began at Yenisey seaport construction site on Taimyr

    The facility of over 1.5 km will link the shore zone and the coal shipment terminal

    Dam filling works began at the construction site of the future seaport Yenisey near the Syradasayskoye field on the Taimyr peninsula, says press center of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Government.

    The works to fill a dam of up to 12 meters deep are to be completed by the end of the year. It will be followed by construction of a cargo berth, one of the key facilities for the Syradasayskoye field development. The project on construction of a coal cluster is being implemented by Severanya Zvezda.
    “We are going to commence the cargo berth construction in the beginning of the next year. Major works on dam construction will be completed by that time”, said Stalbeck Mishakov, General Director of Severanya Zvezda LLC.

    The Yenisey port facilities will include a cargo berth, an auxiliary berth, a shore area and a dam with a conveyor a ship loading machine.

    According to Stalbeck Mishakov, “the new point on the Northern Sea Route will ensure a cargo base of 7 million tonnes per year starting from 2026”.

    The Yenisey port will cover a territory of 20 hectares. The cargo berth will be about 300 meters long. Upon completion of dredging works it will be able to accommodate vessels of over 100,000 tonnes in capacity. The complex will also include storage facilities of 1 million tonnes in capacity.

    Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation) is implementing a project on creation of a coal complex based on the reserves of the Syradasayskoye field. One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion.

    The project of Severanya Zvezda is being implemented with the support of RF Government, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the Government platform the Krasnoyarsk Territory. With its status of the Arctic Zone resident and a status of a regional investment projects it is among investment projects planned for implementation in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, and is also foreseen by in the comprehensive investment project “Yenisey Siberia”.

