    Port of Gdynia signs first contract for design using BIM methodology

    Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. announces signing of a contract with Biuro Projektów Budownictwa Morskiego Projmors sp. z o.o. for the project entitled: "Multi-discipline project documentation for the reconstruction of the Auxiliary Quay in Gdynia in accordance with the requirements of BIM, together with designer’s supervision during the execution of construction works".

    This is the first contract concluded by PoGA S.A. where the design documentation will be made using the Building Information Modelling-Management (BIM).

     The contract provides inter alia for communication between the parties via the Data Exchange Platform (CDE - Common Data Environmental) and making BIM models of the office building and the Auxiliary Quay. The design documentation and models will be used by the future contractor for construction works, who will be selected by means of an open tender after the design stage is completed.

     The use of BIM tools during the preparation of design documentation will optimise the time required for communication between the Parties of the process.

     The CDE platform will constitute a repository of project documentation, allowing all authorised project participants quick access to information. The implementation of detailed BIM models is intended to minimise the occurrence of inconsistencies at the stage of execution of construction works, thus reducing the costs of the project.

     The Terms of Reference prepared for this investment were prepared on the basis of the BIM Standard PL document recommended for use by public administration, i.e. the Ministry of Development, Labour and Technology and the Public Procurement Office. The BIM Standard PL document was developed under the auspices of the Polish Association of Construction Workers, Polish Association of Construction Engineers and Technicians, and Association of Polish Architects. Representatives of general contractors, designers, experts of the EccBIM Foundation and the Public Procurement Office worked on the creation of the document.

     The use of BIM methodology is one of the elements of the broadly understood smart port trend, which includes innovative projects implemented by PoGA S.A.

