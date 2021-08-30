2021 August 30 11:29

Maersk joins BEC Low Carbon Charter

A.P. Moller-Maersk will join the Low Carbon Charter, launched by Hong Kong Business Environment Council (BEC). By signing the Charter, Maersk is committed to contributing towards Hong Kong’s long-term decarbonization ambition, according to the company's release.

Mr. Daan Slotema, Head of Legal, Maersk Asia Pacific signed and received the certificate on behalf of the company.

Maersk is accelerating efforts to decarbonize marine operations, most recently with the order of 8 large ocean-going container vessels capable of being operated on carbon neutral methanol. The first vessel will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024. These vessels will offer Maersk customers truly carbon neutral transportation at scale on the high seas.



International shipping contributes over 2.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions and the International Maritime Organisation recently adopted a strategy to decarbonise the sector. BEC welcomes the opportunity to work with Maersk and the shipping industry and leverage the Charter as a platform to inspire the wider business community in Hong Kong to accelerate their climate action.



With the support of business leaders and the Environment Bureau, the BEC Low Carbon Charter was launched in March 2019 to mobilize companies in the property and construction value chain to collectively contribute towards Hong Kong’s long-term decarbonization through their pledge to set and achieve carbon reduction targets. Since 2020, the Charter has expanded to welcome companies from all sectors.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs around 80,000 people.