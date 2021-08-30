2021 August 30 10:25

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Brent futures are rising, WTI futures are decreasing

As of August 30, 08:30 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.24% higher at $71.88 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for October delivery rose by 0.06% to $72.74 per barrel.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.23% to $68.58 a barrel.



Oil market sees mixed price movements due to a variety of factors.