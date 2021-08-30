  The version for the print
  2021 August 30 10:25

    Oil market sees mixed price movements

    Brent futures are rising, WTI futures are decreasing

    As of August 30, 08:30 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.24% higher at $71.88 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for October delivery rose by 0.06% to $72.74 per barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.23% to $68.58 a barrel.

    Oil market sees mixed price movements due to a variety of factors.

2021 August 30

18:07 Prosafe issues an update on the court case between Prosafe and Westcon
17:30 Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24, Anatoly Cherneyev, launched today
17:29 Jiangnan Shipyard contracts TMC Compressors to supply Smart Air compressors to four VLGCs
16:25 New rail shuttle from Middle Sweden to the Port of Gothenburg boosts forest product exports
15:45 DeloPorts sums up results of two years of operation of NUTEP container terminal’s berth No38
15:21 COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible groups of foreign sea crew in Singapore
14:13 Technology to enhance maritime safety and marine environment protection
14:02 Port of Hamburg container handling up 5.5 percentat to 4.3 million TEU
13:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,383 pmt as of August 27
13:14 KiwiRail announces NZ Connect service
12:50 Dam filling works began at Yenisey seaport construction site on Taimyr
12:13 DNV publishes world’s first recommended practice to reduce earthquake challenges for wind power plants
11:56 Port of Gdynia signs first contract for design using BIM methodology
11:49 Highly profitable Troll phase 3 project on stream
11:29 Maersk joins BEC Low Carbon Charter
10:49 PJSC TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1'2021 increased by 55% and amounted to RUB 9.2 bln
10:00 Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development
09:37 Crews of warships of the Russian Navy and the Vietnamese Navy took part in Sea Cup 2021 competition for damage control
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:42 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward trend on Aug 30

2021 August 29

15:11 Cruise industry seeks Prime Minister's support
14:12 Coast Guard assets ready to respond to Hurricane Ida
13:41 Vision Ridge Partners and Havila Holding complete privatization of Fjord1
12:51 Car and passenger ferry Aurora Botnia will be christened in Vaasa, Finland
12:18 Carnival Panorama makes line’s first call to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11:23 PXGEO awarded North Sea OBN project for Q2 2022
10:57 Huisman doubles slew bearing production capacity in the Netherlands

2021 August 28

15:04 U.S., Japan Coast Guards train together in East China Sea
13:42 PETRONAS FutureTech 2.0 welcomes 20 Malaysian deep tech startups to accelerate innovation
12:18 New US-Europe partnership set to advance USV applications for defence and marine survey sectors
11:31 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreements
10:37 ClassNK releases Data Quality Guidelines outlining quality control for shipboard data

2021 August 27

18:31 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces a merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
18:08 Starnav opts for SCHOTTEL solutions
17:51 The Port of València removes 480 kilos of floating waste in the first half of the year
17:38 DeloPorts’ adjusted net profit rose by 41.9% in H1’2021
17:15 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2021 dividend
16:21 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky leaves for sea trials
15:57 Kiel Canal's passage dues should be reduced by 50% - the Kiel-Canal Initiative
15:04 Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
14:43 Profit attributable to LUKOIL shareholders for H1’21 totaled 347.2 bln
14:22 Expedition to North Pole organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students completed
14:04 MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy announce alliance on innovative LNG technology
13:27 Nordic Engineering to share its solutions for icebreaking and rescue ships at dedicated conference of IAA PortNews
13:03 Cash-rich shipowners double container ship order book in 2021
12:48 BFC to tell about emergency response preparedness and OSR experience in Saint-Petersburg at IAA PortNews’ conference
12:02 Port of New Orleans progresses on new container facility with award for Louisiana International Terminal’s Program Management Contract
11:29 BPA calls on all UK ports, harbours and marine facilities to report through to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as a priority
11:00 CPC Marine Terminal to replace its single point moorings
10:31 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:04 British Ports Association: Government must act on supply chain pressures
09:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ASL Bulk Shipping
09:43 Crude oil prices continue growing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
09:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug 27

2021 August 26

18:17 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch