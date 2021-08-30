2021 August 30 10:00

Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development

With the GCC coming closer and one of the largest sports world cups hosted in the country, the summit will provide a platform to explore the investment options to yield everlasting trade relationships with the world.

Qatar Trade Summit will place the event in a stronger position to bring the EMEA industry together on 9th and 10th November 2021, where the nation's key stakeholders will showcase exclusive development made in the past few years. The summit will accentuate the parameters attributing to the country's vision in economic diversification.

Qatar is aiming at becoming the global hub of trading and international business investments. New advancements are in progress in the space of transportation infrastructure, building smart seaports and air cargos, improved supply chain and logistics, disruption in free zone innovations and implementing various technologies in trade finance for a holistic approach. With all the developments underway, the upcoming FIFA world cup 2022 functions as a cherry on top. This biggest support will gain the traction of millions of football fans all over the globe that will promote tourism and investment opportunities. This summit aims at gathering the key stakeholders and industry evangelists under one roof to network with fellow industry experts, learn from interactive discussions and explore business opportunities" stated Parul Rana, Conference Director, Qatar Trade Summit.

Qatar possesses a competitive advantage based on its stable foundations represented in the form of globally efficient institutional frameworks, a stable economic environment and the possession of an active market for goods. Qatar's economy is characterized by its ability to maintain its rapid growth, as it becomes one of the world's fastest-growing economies due to the economic policies adopted by the state. During this summit, the guests will not only engage in the discussions surrounding the logistic businesses but will also discover multiple aspects country's future models, upcoming projects and potential business investments in primary sectors such as financial services, healthcare, sports, oil & gas, shipping, airways, technology and logistics.

Based on the theme "Facilitating Qatar Economic Surge beyond 2021" the summit will bring key concerns into the spotlight: recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic; accelerating the infrastructure developments to be prepared for FIFA Worldcup 2022; rethinking logistics and supply chain to meet the increasing import/export demand and building smarter ports for increased efficiency.

Under the government support of Qatar Tourism, the summit will be hosting dignitaries such as Lim Meng Hui, CEO, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Ahmed AlObaidli – Director of Events, Qatar Tourism, Glyn Hughes, Director General, TIACA, Rami Al Haddad, Group CIO, NAS, Lori Ann LaRocco, Sr. Editor of Guests, Business News, CNBC from across the globe who will be indulging our guests in interactive presentations and panel discussions.

Qatar Trade Summit will assist in building better trade relationships to achieve the economy's vision 2030.

