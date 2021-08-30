2021 August 30 09:37

Crews of warships of the Russian Navy and the Vietnamese Navy took part in Sea Cup 2021 competition for damage control

Vladivostok hosted the final stage of the Sea Cup competition within the framework of the International Army Games 2021, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crews of the warships of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam took part in two stages of the competition: Competition for the fight for the survivability of a ship and Competition for the use of life-saving equipment.

During damage control, the crews temporarily practiced the tasks of patching up holes in the side of the ship.

In the course of competition, taking into account the penalty points of both teams, the Pacific sailors and their Vietnamese colleagues showed equal results in the exercise of using life-saving appliances.

The overall results and the winner of Sea Cup 2021 international competition will be announced by judges summing up the results of the competition.