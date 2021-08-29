2021 August 29 14:12

Coast Guard assets ready to respond to Hurricane Ida

The Coast Guard is pre-staging response assets Saturday and established an area command in preparation for Hurricane Ida.



Coast Guard assets across the region were repositioned and pre-staged to preserve readiness and to provide support for areas expected to be impacted by the impending hurricane.



Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday. The Coast Guard advises that you monitor your local weather services to stay updated on any potential changes.



The assets include 13 Dolphin helicopters and three shallow-water response boats. More assets are in the process of being repositioned as Hurricane Ida approaches.



“As we prepare for Hurricane Ida, we are urging people in the area to remain vigilant,” said Cmdr. Scott Williams, area commander for the Ida response. “Our ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm, but we have our crews staged and ready to respond to emergencies immediately after the hurricane passes.”