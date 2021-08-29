2021 August 29 12:18

Carnival Panorama makes line’s first call to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s highly anticipated return to guest operations, Carnival Panorama arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, today, for the first time in 17 months.



Carnival Panorama is the first cruise ship to depart from California since the cruise industry paused operations in March 2020. The seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise departed Long Beach August 21, and Cabo San Lucas is the ship’s third and final port of call.



“We are delighted to resume our Carnival Panorama sailings and to offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Cabo San Lucas while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to thank our partners at the Cabo San Lucas Cruise Port for working with us to bring safe cruising and our guests back to Mexico.”



With eight of the line’s ships already in guest operations, additional ships will resume service in the coming months as the line’s successful restart of operations continues to ramp up.