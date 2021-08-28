  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 28 13:42

    PETRONAS FutureTech 2.0 welcomes 20 Malaysian deep tech startups to accelerate innovation

    A total of 20 Malaysian startups have been selected to participate in the second edition of PETRONAS FutureTech 2.0, an intensive technology accelerator programme led by the national energy company in collaboration with Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) and global venture capital firm 500 Startups.

    The latest edition of the programme received positive response from promising deep technology startups, with total applications more than doubled to 368 compared to 165 for the first edition in 2019.

    PETRONAS’ collaboration with TM and SDP aims to provide homegrown startups with opportunities to gain insights from industry experts that will help them discover, nurture and scale deep technology innovations in the country.

    The 20 startups were chosen for their innovations to potentially solve challenges and uncover opportunities in Industry 4.0, Specialty Chemicals and Advanced Materials, Future of Energy, Digital Transformation and Retail Innovation.

    Starting from 30 August, these startups will take part in a 12-week virtual programme which includes masterclasses, workshops and coaching from 500 Startups’ global network of mentors, as well as experts from PETRONAS, TM and SDP. The startups will also focus on creating commercial opportunities with the corporations and accelerate their commercialisation path through various potential collaborations.

    “FutureTech 2.0 underlines PETRONAS’ commitment to position itself as a progressive energy and solutions partner ready to deliver innovative, game changing and sustainable actions in facing the energy transition as well as consumer demand,” said Arni Laily Anwarrudin, Head of PETRONAS Ventures.

    She added, “Through this partnership with TM, SDP and renowned global venture capitalist 500 Startups, we are excited about the prospects of collaboration and commercial opportunities with the 20 selected startups. We look forward to enabling them in gaining new capabilities and skillsets, and support them in bolstering their ventures and readiness for the future.”
     
    Regional Director of Asia Pacific, 500 Startups, Ee Ling Lim said, “While we received close to 400 applications from startups with outstanding solutions, we believe the startups selected for this year’s programme represent some of the best deep technology innovators that Malaysia has to offer.

    “With the synergy of PETRONAS, TM, and SDP, we aim to help them achieve global standards – namely by providing opportunities for innovation collaborations between these startups and the major corporations that can deliver value and create lasting impact in the country and beyond.”

    At the end of the 12-week programme, these startups will present their innovations and traction to potential investors and industry stakeholders on Demo Day. The chosen startups will then continue to work closely with PETRONAS, TM and SDP in running and completing potential pilot projects to validate the technology with business divisions within these companies.

    Following the first edition of PETRONAS FutureTech 2.0 in 2019, two startups have become investees of PETRONAS Ventures while the other seven are engaging with PETRONAS on the business front.

Другие новости по темам: Petronas, Malaysia, startups  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 28

15:04 U.S., Japan Coast Guards train together in East China Sea
13:42 PETRONAS FutureTech 2.0 welcomes 20 Malaysian deep tech startups to accelerate innovation
12:18 New US-Europe partnership set to advance USV applications for defence and marine survey sectors
11:31 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreements
10:37 ClassNK releases Data Quality Guidelines outlining quality control for shipboard data

2021 August 27

18:31 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces a merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
18:08 Starnav opts for SCHOTTEL solutions
17:51 The Port of València removes 480 kilos of floating waste in the first half of the year
17:38 DeloPorts’ adjusted net profit rose by 41.9% in H1’2021
17:15 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2021 dividend
16:21 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky leaves for sea trials
15:57 Kiel Canal's passage dues should be reduced by 50% - the Kiel-Canal Initiative
15:04 Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
14:43 Profit attributable to LUKOIL shareholders for H1’21 totaled 347.2 bln
14:22 Expedition to North Pole organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students completed
14:04 MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy announce alliance on innovative LNG technology
13:27 Nordic Engineering to share its solutions for icebreaking and rescue ships at dedicated conference of IAA PortNews
13:03 Cash-rich shipowners double container ship order book in 2021
12:48 BFC to tell about emergency response preparedness and OSR experience in Saint-Petersburg at IAA PortNews’ conference
12:02 Port of New Orleans progresses on new container facility with award for Louisiana International Terminal’s Program Management Contract
11:29 BPA calls on all UK ports, harbours and marine facilities to report through to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as a priority
11:00 CPC Marine Terminal to replace its single point moorings
10:31 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:04 British Ports Association: Government must act on supply chain pressures
09:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ASL Bulk Shipping
09:43 Crude oil prices continue growing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
09:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug 27

2021 August 26

18:17 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch
16:21 Rosneft begins unique geological research on the Eastern Arctic shelf
15:54 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and TotalEnergies initiate feasibility study of LCO2 carrier
15:34 Royal IHC to perform operations and maintenance on APC’s CSD ALKAMARAH
15:04 Yakutia to get over RUB 4 billion for implementation of three investment projects including construction of Zhatai Shipyard
14:39 International Safety at Sea Week organised by MPA opens Aug 30
14:19 Naval Dome concludes cyber security project abord deepwater drilling rigs
13:55 Four high-profile contracts secure Kongsberg Digital’s dominant position within maritime training in South Korea
13:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex increased financing of its social programme 8 times
13:28 Crowley, MMA partner to train offshore wind workforce in the U.S.
12:10 Hyundai’s Ship-Building Division orders 8 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM engines in connection with the building of 8 × 16,000-teu container ships for A.P. Møller – Maersk
11:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2021
11:02 DNV updates standard for floating wind turbine structures to allow for cost reduction and optimization
10:42 DEME Offshore prepares for next generation turbines with major crane upgrade for ‘Sea Installer’
10:08 Sovcomflot reports contracted 2021 revenue of at least USD 1.0 billion in H1
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:19 Planning permission granted for the Columbus Quay at bremenports
09:16 Oil market sees downward price correction
08:34 MABUX: Firm upward trend continues on global bunker market on Aug 26

2021 August 25

18:07 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:44 ABB to fit Tallink Megastar ferry with shore connection for emission-free port stays
17:06 Ocean Network Express opens a dedicated container depot in the Port of Hamburg
16:40 Damen to present its latest tug designs at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
16:22 Austal engages Australian-based DUG for environmentally friendly, High Performance Computing as a Service
14:37 NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month
13:58 Rosneft BOD recommends H1’21 dividends at RUB 18.03 per share
13:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts results for H1 2021
13:13 Stroytransgaz wins competition for Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem project
12:07 China increases penalties for breaches of Safe Navigation from 1 September 2021