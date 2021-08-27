  The version for the print
  • 2021 August 27 18:31

    Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces a merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

    Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an  international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp., an international owner and operator of tanker vessels, announced a  definitive transaction agreement providing for a combination of Navios Partners and Navios Acquisition in a transaction in which shareholders of Navios Acquisition will receive 0.1275 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common share of Navios Acquisition, according to the company's release.

    All of Navios Acquisition’s  outstanding 8.125% First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes, due on November 15, 2021, will be redeemed in accordance with their terms with the proceeds of a cash contribution from  Navios Partners and newly arranged secured term loan financings.

    Benefits of Combination  The Transaction is expected to: 

    • Create the #1 largest U.S. publicly-listed shipping company, with over 140 vessels aggregating  approximately 15 million deadweight tons operating in three segments through 15 different vessel  types and serving more than 10 end markets. 

    • Scale operations with trades across all sizes with about one-third of its vessels operating in each of  the three segments. 

    • Achieve diversification to mitigate idiosyncratic segment volatility as operational segments are  driven by unique fundamentals. 

    • Optimize strategy allowing management to take advantage of opportunities within each sector, such  as by calibrating charter term based upon segment opportunity.   

    • Realize annual cost reductions. 

    • Maintain significant financial flexibility with a combined modest leverage ratio of approximately  35%, based upon the average of publicly available broker reports as of August 20, 2021, and a large  collateral value base for refinancing debt maturities. 

    • Enhance credit profile by increasing cash retention to support growth and continued deleveraging. 

    • Grow equity market capitalization and depth in share trading to offer an attractive fundamental  investment opportunity to investors seeking exposure to global economy. 

    • Maintain and ultimately grow returns to unitholders of the combined company. 

    • Provide Navios Acquisition’s shareholders the opportunity to continue to participate in the  combined company and avail themselves of market upside

    The current value of the combined company’s vessels is estimated at $4.2 billion based upon the average  of publicly available broker reports; the combined company will also have an enterprise value of  approximately $2.25 billion. With a $1.6 billion pipeline of contracted revenue coupled with about 47,634  available days in 2022, the combined fleet is well-positioned to take advantage of the healthy dry cargo  markets as well as any future upturn in the tanker market.

    About Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 

    Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns  and operates dry cargo vessels.

    About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 

    Navios Acquisition is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation  of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals.

 News for a day...
2021 August 27

18:08 Starnav opts for SCHOTTEL solutions
17:51 The Port of València removes 480 kilos of floating waste in the first half of the year
17:38 DeloPorts’ adjusted net profit rose by 41.9% in H1’2021
17:15 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2021 dividend
16:21 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky leaves for sea trials
15:57 Kiel Canal's passage dues should be reduced by 50% - the Kiel-Canal Initiative
15:04 Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
14:43 Profit attributable to LUKOIL shareholders for H1’21 totaled 347.2 bln
14:22 Expedition to North Pole organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students completed
14:04 MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy announce alliance on innovative LNG technology
13:27 Nordic Engineering to share its solutions for icebreaking and rescue ships at dedicated conference of IAA PortNews
13:03 Cash-rich shipowners double container ship order book in 2021
12:48 BFC to tell about emergency response preparedness and OSR experience in Saint-Petersburg at IAA PortNews’ conference
12:02 Port of New Orleans progresses on new container facility with award for Louisiana International Terminal’s Program Management Contract
11:29 BPA calls on all UK ports, harbours and marine facilities to report through to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as a priority
11:00 CPC Marine Terminal to replace its single point moorings
10:31 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:04 British Ports Association: Government must act on supply chain pressures
09:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ASL Bulk Shipping
09:43 Crude oil prices continue growing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
09:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug 27

2021 August 26

18:17 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch
16:21 Rosneft begins unique geological research on the Eastern Arctic shelf
15:54 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and TotalEnergies initiate feasibility study of LCO2 carrier
15:34 Royal IHC to perform operations and maintenance on APC’s CSD ALKAMARAH
15:04 Yakutia to get over RUB 4 billion for implementation of three investment projects including construction of Zhatai Shipyard
14:39 International Safety at Sea Week organised by MPA opens Aug 30
14:19 Naval Dome concludes cyber security project abord deepwater drilling rigs
13:55 Four high-profile contracts secure Kongsberg Digital’s dominant position within maritime training in South Korea
13:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex increased financing of its social programme 8 times
13:28 Crowley, MMA partner to train offshore wind workforce in the U.S.
12:10 Hyundai’s Ship-Building Division orders 8 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM engines in connection with the building of 8 × 16,000-teu container ships for A.P. Møller – Maersk
11:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2021
11:02 DNV updates standard for floating wind turbine structures to allow for cost reduction and optimization
10:42 DEME Offshore prepares for next generation turbines with major crane upgrade for ‘Sea Installer’
10:08 Sovcomflot reports contracted 2021 revenue of at least USD 1.0 billion in H1
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:19 Planning permission granted for the Columbus Quay at bremenports
09:16 Oil market sees downward price correction
08:34 MABUX: Firm upward trend continues on global bunker market on Aug 26

2021 August 25

17:44 ABB to fit Tallink Megastar ferry with shore connection for emission-free port stays
17:06 Ocean Network Express opens a dedicated container depot in the Port of Hamburg
16:40 Damen to present its latest tug designs at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
16:22 Austal engages Australian-based DUG for environmentally friendly, High Performance Computing as a Service
14:37 NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month
13:58 Rosneft BOD recommends H1’21 dividends at RUB 18.03 per share
13:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts results for H1 2021
13:13 Stroytransgaz wins competition for Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem project
12:07 China increases penalties for breaches of Safe Navigation from 1 September 2021
11:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with 8 large ocean-going vessels to operate on carbon neutral methanol
11:44 Baltic Workboats delivers second Ferry 30 Hybrid ICE
11:02 Port of Gothenburg freight flows rise despite global disruptions
10:36 Oboronlogistics takes part in Army 2021 Forum
10:13 Karstensens Shipyard again selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions for newbuild fishing vessels