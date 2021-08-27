  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 27 17:38

    DeloPorts’ adjusted net profit rose by 41.9% in H1’2021

    The company’s consolidated revenue rose by 27%

     The financial results (in accordance with IFRS) of DeloPorts, a stevedore holding of Delo Group, for the 6 months of 2021 show a steady growth compared to the same period last year, the company says in a press release. 

    At the same time, the company's debt burden continues to decrease in terms of the net debt / EBITDA ratio. The following key financial indicators were recorded for DeloPorts.

    Consolidated revenue - RUB 7,009 million. (+ 27.0%); Consolidated EBITDA - RUB 5,726 million. (+ 30.6%);

    EBITDA margin - 81.7% (+ 2.3%); Adjusted net profit - RUB 4,054 million. (+ 41.9%); Operating cash flow - RUB 3,722 million. (-0.6%); Capital expenditures - 691 million rubles. (-27.2%); Net debt (as of June 30, 2021) - RUB 21,720 million. (+ 0.6% compared to December 31, 2020); Net debt / EBITDA (30 June 2021) - 1.8x vs. 2.0x as of 31 December 2020

    Commenting on the results, Igor Yakovenko, Сhief Executive Officer of DeloPorts, noted: “According to the results of the first half of 2021, the holding company showed significant growth in the container and grain segments by increasing the operating efficiency of the terminals. In the face of serious competition, the well-coordinated work of the terminals of KSK, NUTEP and Delo Service Company gave a noticeable synergistic effect and allowed us to achieve significant growth in revenue and EBITDA, as well as an increase in business margins.

    DeloPorts has consistently got there more than comfortable debt burden in terms of the net debt / EBITDA ratio, first, in connection with the completion of work within the framework of a large investment project “Reconstruction of the grain terminal with a cargo turnover of 2.5 million tons per year with an increase in cargo turnover to 4 million tons per year”. We plan to see the positive results of the commissioned in July 2021 the deep-water berth No. 40A at the KSK Grain Terminal by the end of this year. "

Другие новости по темам: DeloPorts, Delo Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 27

18:08 Starnav opts for SCHOTTEL solutions
17:51 The Port of València removes 480 kilos of floating waste in the first half of the year
17:38 DeloPorts’ adjusted net profit rose by 41.9% in H1’2021
17:15 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2021 dividend
16:21 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky leaves for sea trials
15:57 Kiel Canal's passage dues should be reduced by 50% - the Kiel-Canal Initiative
15:04 Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
14:43 Profit attributable to LUKOIL shareholders for H1’21 totaled 347.2 bln
14:22 Expedition to North Pole organized by ROSATOM for talented schoolchildren and students completed
14:04 MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy announce alliance on innovative LNG technology
13:27 Nordic Engineering to share its solutions for icebreaking and rescue ships at dedicated conference of IAA PortNews
13:03 Cash-rich shipowners double container ship order book in 2021
12:48 BFC to tell about emergency response preparedness and OSR experience in Saint-Petersburg at IAA PortNews’ conference
12:02 Port of New Orleans progresses on new container facility with award for Louisiana International Terminal’s Program Management Contract
11:29 BPA calls on all UK ports, harbours and marine facilities to report through to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as a priority
11:00 CPC Marine Terminal to replace its single point moorings
10:31 ABS launches guidance aimed at sanitizing marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19
10:04 British Ports Association: Government must act on supply chain pressures
09:55 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ASL Bulk Shipping
09:43 Crude oil prices continue growing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
09:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug 27

2021 August 26

18:17 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch
16:21 Rosneft begins unique geological research on the Eastern Arctic shelf
15:54 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and TotalEnergies initiate feasibility study of LCO2 carrier
15:34 Royal IHC to perform operations and maintenance on APC’s CSD ALKAMARAH
15:04 Yakutia to get over RUB 4 billion for implementation of three investment projects including construction of Zhatai Shipyard
14:39 International Safety at Sea Week organised by MPA opens Aug 30
14:19 Naval Dome concludes cyber security project abord deepwater drilling rigs
13:55 Four high-profile contracts secure Kongsberg Digital’s dominant position within maritime training in South Korea
13:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex increased financing of its social programme 8 times
13:28 Crowley, MMA partner to train offshore wind workforce in the U.S.
12:10 Hyundai’s Ship-Building Division orders 8 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM engines in connection with the building of 8 × 16,000-teu container ships for A.P. Møller – Maersk
11:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2021
11:02 DNV updates standard for floating wind turbine structures to allow for cost reduction and optimization
10:42 DEME Offshore prepares for next generation turbines with major crane upgrade for ‘Sea Installer’
10:08 Sovcomflot reports contracted 2021 revenue of at least USD 1.0 billion in H1
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:19 Planning permission granted for the Columbus Quay at bremenports
09:16 Oil market sees downward price correction
08:34 MABUX: Firm upward trend continues on global bunker market on Aug 26

2021 August 25

18:07 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:44 ABB to fit Tallink Megastar ferry with shore connection for emission-free port stays
17:06 Ocean Network Express opens a dedicated container depot in the Port of Hamburg
16:40 Damen to present its latest tug designs at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
16:22 Austal engages Australian-based DUG for environmentally friendly, High Performance Computing as a Service
14:37 NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month
13:58 Rosneft BOD recommends H1’21 dividends at RUB 18.03 per share
13:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts results for H1 2021
13:13 Stroytransgaz wins competition for Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem project
12:07 China increases penalties for breaches of Safe Navigation from 1 September 2021
11:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with 8 large ocean-going vessels to operate on carbon neutral methanol
11:44 Baltic Workboats delivers second Ferry 30 Hybrid ICE
11:02 Port of Gothenburg freight flows rise despite global disruptions
10:36 Oboronlogistics takes part in Army 2021 Forum
10:13 Karstensens Shipyard again selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions for newbuild fishing vessels
09:59 USC to tell about its companies’ capabilities for dredging fleet modernization at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day