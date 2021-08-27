2021 August 27 13:27

Nordic Engineering to share its solutions for icebreaking and rescue ships at dedicated conference of IAA PortNews

Registration for the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ is underway

Nikolai Shablikov, Chairman of Nordic Engineering BoD will speak at the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ with a report “Technical solutions of Nordic Engineering for icebreaking and rescue ships of Russia”.

The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. The event is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).



Russian engineering company Nordic Engineering JSC is a company of German shipbuilding holding Nordic Yards GmbH. The company specializes in designing seagoing ships for Russian customers according to the requirements of Russiam classification societies. It also conducts the shipbuilding market analysis and offers comprehensive engineering services with the design based on ship basing site, are of navigation and operational specifics. Among additional services provided by Nordic Engineering is the audit of shipbuilding companies, supply of unique equipment for newbuids and support throughout the entire life cycle.

Over the years the naval architecture and marine engineering firm has developed several designs for public and private customers. The company's key projects include: an Arctic tanker ordered by MMC Norilsk Nickel; a series of 7 MW multifunctional rescue vessels ordered by the Russian Ministry of Transport, a 6-8 MW harbour icebreaker ordered by FSUE Rosmorport, a series of rescue tugs, and first fiberglass life boats ever in modern Russia. Nordic Engineering is actively involved in projects on ships powered by alternative fuels. The company’s order portfolio includes icebreakers running on LNG and freight/passenger ferries with electric propulsion. Besides, in December 2020, the company won competitions on design engineering for modernization of two research vessels and one hydrographic ship.

The priority of Nordic Engineering is practical implementation of import substitution policy. The company has developed a Russian supplier database which is used in the current projects. All products designed by Nordic Engineering meet the existing requirements in shipbuilding.