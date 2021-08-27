2021 August 27 12:48

BFC to tell about emergency response preparedness and OSR experience in Saint-Petersburg at IAA PortNews’ conference

Registration for the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ is underway

Stanislav Korneyev, General Director of Baltic Fuel Company will speak at the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ with a report “Official emergency response team (ERT) of Big Port St. Petersburg on rescue fleet, response preparedness and OSR experience”.



The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. The event is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).



St. Petersburg headquartered Baltic Fuel Company was established in 2008 to manage bunkering companies of the holding. The Group’s companies are involved in oil product exports, bunker fuel supply, environmental services, etc. The company’s fleet numbering over 34 ships is the largest in the North-West Region of Russia. The Group is among the top three suppliers of bunker to the ports of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Read more about the event >>>>.