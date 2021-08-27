2021 August 27 11:00

CPC Marine Terminal to replace its single point moorings

As of 26 August 2021, the process of oil transportation and lifting at all facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, including Marine Terminal, goes according to schedule. Since early August, 3.4 mln. tons of crude oil have been loaded on 34 tankers, CPC says in its press release.

Expansion joints on SPM 1 taken out of service will shortly be replaced. The design of each Single point mooring includes two assemblies of this type. To prevent emergencies. Expansion joints will be replaced with the new ones at all three SPMs. New expansion joints are expected to be delivered in early September 2021. At the same time, their stock will be renewed.

In accordance with the terms of the manufacture, IMODCO (Monaco), no SPM overhaul is envisaged. Within the design life specified by the manufacturer, CPC Marine Terminal will replace the Single point moorings. Thus, SPM 1 is to be replaced in 2023, SPM 2 – in 2024. SPM 3, which was put into operation in 2013, is to be replaced in 2035.

Two independent agencies are currently carrying out an expert review of the failed equipment.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.