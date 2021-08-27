2021 August 27 14:04

MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy announce alliance on innovative LNG technology

MAN Energy Solutions and Woodside Energy – a pioneer of the Australian LNG industry – have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at commercialising an innovative solution for small-to-mid scale LNG production, according to the company's release. Known as Factory LNG, the technology combines Woodside’s intellectual property and LNG experience with MAN’s global manufacturing and project-execution expertise, according to the company's release.

The concept involves a nominal 0.05 Mtpa unit, the size of 40-foot ISO shipping container, that can be transported via standard heavy-lift shipping and trucking logistics. It also includes MAN’s HOFIM® high-speed, oil-free, integrated motor-compressor technology as used, for example, in subsea compression-station applications.

Factory LNG offers 10 years’ low-to-no touch maintenance and provides flexible layout options making it easily adaptable to site constraints. The partners believe the newly developed infrastructure has the potential to unlock liquefaction capabilities at multiple locations around the globe. The system is designed and manufactured to be scalable so customers can increase the number of Factory LNG units used as the market grows, delivering LNG at pace with demand.

Woodside Vice President Technology Jason Crusan described it as a simple and reliable solution for end users, offering an attractive and accessible option for displacing fuels such as diesel with cleaner and cheaper LNG.