2021 August 26 17:50

Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port

Image source: Russian Fishery Company

After successful fishing trials, the flagship supertrawler “Vladimir Limanov” owned by the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) arrives in Vladivostok for scheduled customs clearance and presentation to the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS), RFC says in its press release.

During the voyage, F/V “Vladimir Limanov” underwent a number of inspections to determine the efficiency and reliability of the new vessel in real operating conditions. Leading Russian and Japanese food companies have already appreciated the first batches of high-quality products. The vessel is ready for operation and can set out on a fishing voyage.

On August 19, 2 crew members were removed from the ship with suspected viral pneumonia and placed in a shore hospital, where the fact of infecting with COVID-19 virus was confirmed. Upon arrival of the trawler in Vladivostok port, the vessel will take all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in accordance with the instructions of supervisory authorities: equipment, products, utility and work spaces will be desinfected. The crew will undergo a 2-week quarantine.

After going through all customs procedures and confirmation of the annual survey by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, the vessel “Vladimir Limanov” will set out on a fishing voyage.

During the Eastern Economic Forum (September 02-04, 2021), the supertrawler “Vladimir Limanov” will be presented to the professional public which can get acquainted with the vessel’s state-of-the art fishing and processing equipment, living conditions for fishermen, and visit the bridge. Ten similar supertrawlers are now being built under the investment quota program at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg.