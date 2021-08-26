2021 August 26 16:43

Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch

A new digital platform has been launched to disrupt and simplify the process of crane rental procurement, according to the company's release.



MYCRANE – a global business-to-business (B2B) platform allows users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.



Besides the lifting services search, MYCRANE offers a number of other tools for the crane industry, including a Marketplace and support services such as engineering and legal consultancy.



The site has been developed by entrepreneur and industry professional Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at Mammoet Russia.



“MYCRANE was born out of the desire to change the existing outdated and inconvenient methods of procuring crane services, and to make life easier for those who require lifting services,” says Geikalo.



MYCRANE, which took over two years to develop, removes the need for users to contact multiple equipment providers. Instead, users are requested to complete an online request form which has been carefully designed to ensure they receive directly comparable quotations.



The platform is suitable for cranes between 6 and 750 tonnes capacity. Crawler, mobile and tower cranes can all be requested on the site. In addition, the team is intensively working on adding new crane types, such as fast assemble tower cranes, gantry cranes, mini cranes and others.



The MYCRANE service, which is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (company name MYCRANE DMCC), operates on a franchise model, and enquiries are welcomed from industry professionals who may be interested in operating the MYCRANE service in their home country.



MYCRANE is already operational in Russia and will soon be launched in key international markets including the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.



As well as a lifting services search, there are plans to introduce an online Marketplace to advertise used equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts and auxiliaries and career vacancies, while a news portal will allow users to stay up to date with the latest industry developments.





