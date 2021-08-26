2021 August 26 15:04

Yakutia to get over RUB 4 billion for implementation of three investment projects including construction of Zhatai Shipyard

The Ministry of Construction of Yakutia does not elaborate on distribution of those resources

The Sakha Republic (Yakitia) is included into the list of Russia’ pilot regions for introduction of the new instrument of budget financing aimed at infrastructure development. According to the Ministry of Construction, Yakutia will get over RUB 4 billion for implementation of three large-scale investment projects including construction of Zhatai Shipyard as part of the comprehensive investment project “Modernization and development of Russian facilities to build modern river going ships for inland water ways”.



The shipbuilding complex will be able to build 10 ships of different types and purposes as well as to scrap written off ships. The project is to be completed by 2023.



The Ministry of Construction of Yakutia does not elaborate on distribution of the earmarked resources.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation earlier suggested shifting Zhatai Shipyard completion deadline from 2021 to 2023. According to the explanation note to the draft amendments into the relevant Decree of RF Government, the Ministry’s monitoring of the project’s progress reports revealed high risk of the deadline disruption. Meanwhile, Andrey Tarasenko, Prime Minister of the Sakha Republic (Yakitia) emphasized that the completion of Phase I has not been changed – it is still scheduled for the end of 2021.

