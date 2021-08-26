2021 August 26 13:53

Multipurpose Reloading Complex increased financing of its social programme 8 times

Image source: Multipurpose Reloading Complex

From the beginning of 2021, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) operating in the port of Ust-Luga allocated RUB 3.4 million to provide social support to its personnel. It is 8 times as much as the company’s social allocations in the same period of the previous year, MRC says in its press release.

The bulk of earmarked resources is intended for the social package expansion. In spring, MRC organized free meals for its employees and provided them with voluntary health insurance policy.

The company traditionally made payments to the employees on the occasion of significant family events, anniversaries, state and professional holidays. Additional payments were foreseen for families with many children. MRC also covered its employees’ expenses for health care, resort packages, sports children’s camps.

The company management paid special attention to development of the professional competence and upgrading of its personnel qualification. From the beginning of the year, 25 people have passed training under various programmes.