2021 August 26 13:28

Crowley, MMA partner to train offshore wind workforce in the U.S.

Crowley Maritime Corporation and Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) will create a first-of-its-kind training and workforce development program dedicated specifically to the New England region’s offshore wind energy industry.



The partnership, which was announced during the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF) conference, will enable the strategic and continued growth of a qualified workforce in the U.S. offshore wind industry, including sea safety and survival instruction. The program will be certified by the Global Wind Organisation (GWO), a non-profit that sets international standards for safety training. The academy will coordinate with Relyon Nutec, the world’s largest provider of specialized instruction for energy and industrial sectors, to deliver the courses.



“Crowley and MMA are leaders in the maritime industry, and the joint program will help us build the next generation employee serving in the offshore wind industry,” said Jeff Andreini, vice president, Crowley New Energy. “This partnership will provide workers the skills and knowledge they need, and together we help create cleaner energy sources in the U.S.”



In addition, Crowley – a longtime supporter of the nation’s maritime academies – will continue to provide scholarships, internships and hands-on learning for MMA cadets, including those at sea and at the recently created Maritime Center for Responsible Energy (MCRE) on the academy’s campus in Buzzards Bay, Mass.



“Partnering with industry leaders is critical to our program at MMA. We’re especially proud to team up with Crowley to help prepare the workforce for opportunities in the offshore wind industry,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “Training and internships will help our cadets gain expertise and experience, which will be critical as they pursue careers in this growing field.”



Going beyond training, the partnership also will direct resources to create outreach programs and workforce development for underrepresented population groups, specifically in Massachusetts Gateway Cities. Those communities are rebuilding urban centers with unrealized potential and past industrial bases.



