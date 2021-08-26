  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 26 11:27

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2021

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    On a Week 34, the MABUX World Bunker Index turned into a moderate upward evolution. The 380 HSFO index rose by 5.76 USD: from 440.36 USD/MT to 446.12 USD/MT, the VLSFO index increased by 6.07 USD: from 534.14 USD/MT to 540.21 USD / MT, while the MGO index added 3.63 USD (from 633.54 USD / MT up to 637.17 USD / MT).

    The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, fell sharply in the period of August 19-26 from 978.64 USD/MT to 934.89 USD MT (minus 43.75 USD). At the same time, the average value of the LNG Bunker Index increased by 41.82 USD compared to the week before. The average price for MGO LS in Rotterdam during the same period decreased by 15.16 USD/MT (compared to the week before), and the average price difference between bunker LNG and MGO LS in Rotterdam increased by 56.99 USD and exceeded 400 USD: 427.75 USD (versus 370.76 USD the previous week). LNG bunker price indices are available in the LNG Bunkering section at www.mabux.com.

    The average weekly Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the difference in price between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - continued to decline to $ 92.59 (versus $ 95.79 last week). The average SS Spread in Rotterdam has not changed and is still at $ 100 mark, but since August 23, its values have slightly exceeded $ 100. In Singapore, the average SS Spread has also decreased by $ 11.50 and is close to $ 100 now. ($ 112.17 last week). SS Spread below $ 100 reduces the cost-effectiveness of scrubbers’ installation as a method to cut emission. More information is available in the Differentials section of www.mabux.com.

    Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX Digital Benchmark) in the four global largest hubs over the past week showed that 380 HSFO fuel returned into the overpricing segment in two of the four ports: in Singapore, the overcharge was registered as plus $ 15 (versus minus $ 38 a week ago) and in Fujairah - plus $ 6 (versus plus $ 11). In Rotterdam, the MABUX MB /DBP Index had a 100-percent correlation. Houston is the only port, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, where 380 HSFO fuel was undervalued by minus $ 10 (versus minus $ 15).

    VLSFO fuel, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was underestimated in all selected ports, except of Singapore, where an overpricing of this fuel grade was registered as plus $ 11 (versus minus $ 37 last week). In other ports, the average underpricing ratio was: in Houston - minus $ 3 (minus $ 11), in Rotterdam - minus $ 2 (minus $ 28), in Fujairah - minus $ 29 (versus minus $ 35). The most significant change of the MABUX MBP/DBP Index was registered in Singapore: minus $ 48.

    As for MGO LS, on Week 34 the MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered an undercharge of this fuel grade at all selected ports ranging from minus $ 16 (versus minus $ 24 last week) in Houston to minus $ 25 (minus $ 61) in Rotterdam, minus $ 28 (vs. minus $ 78) in Singapore and minus $ 51 (minus $ 57) in Fujairah.

    Overall, significant reduction of underestimation margin of all fuel grades has been the result of a steady upward trend of bunker prices on a global market over the past four days.

    A major European shipping trade body is among those lobbying against the EU’s proposed Paris Agreement-aligned net-zero pathway. European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) promotes the interests of 20 shipping associations across the EU, the UK, and Norway. The group has actively lobbied to delay or weaken efforts to include their sector in EU-level regulations on climate. Shipping companies would need to start buying a meaningful level of emissions allowances for the first time under the proposed legislation.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, weekly outlook, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 26

17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch
16:21 Rosneft begins unique geological research on the Eastern Arctic shelf
15:54 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and TotalEnergies initiate feasibility study of LCO2 carrier
15:34 Royal IHC to perform operations and maintenance on APC’s CSD ALKAMARAH
15:04 Yakutia to get over RUB 4 billion for implementation of three investment projects including construction of Zhatai Shipyard
14:39 International Safety at Sea Week organised by MPA opens Aug 30
14:19 Naval Dome concludes cyber security project abord deepwater drilling rigs
13:55 Four high-profile contracts secure Kongsberg Digital’s dominant position within maritime training in South Korea
13:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex increased financing of its social programme 8 times
13:28 Crowley, MMA partner to train offshore wind workforce in the U.S.
12:10 Hyundai’s Ship-Building Division orders 8 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM engines in connection with the building of 8 × 16,000-teu container ships for A.P. Møller – Maersk
11:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2021
11:02 DNV updates standard for floating wind turbine structures to allow for cost reduction and optimization
10:42 DEME Offshore prepares for next generation turbines with major crane upgrade for ‘Sea Installer’
10:08 Sovcomflot reports contracted 2021 revenue of at least USD 1.0 billion in H1
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:19 Planning permission granted for the Columbus Quay at bremenports
09:16 Oil market sees downward price correction
08:34 MABUX: Firm upward trend continues on global bunker market on Aug 26

2021 August 25

18:07 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:44 ABB to fit Tallink Megastar ferry with shore connection for emission-free port stays
17:06 Ocean Network Express opens a dedicated container depot in the Port of Hamburg
16:40 Damen to present its latest tug designs at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
16:22 Austal engages Australian-based DUG for environmentally friendly, High Performance Computing as a Service
14:37 NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month
13:58 Rosneft BOD recommends H1’21 dividends at RUB 18.03 per share
13:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts results for H1 2021
13:13 Stroytransgaz wins competition for Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem project
12:07 China increases penalties for breaches of Safe Navigation from 1 September 2021
11:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with 8 large ocean-going vessels to operate on carbon neutral methanol
11:44 Baltic Workboats delivers second Ferry 30 Hybrid ICE
11:02 Port of Gothenburg freight flows rise despite global disruptions
10:36 Oboronlogistics takes part in Army 2021 Forum
10:13 Karstensens Shipyard again selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions for newbuild fishing vessels
09:59 USC to tell about its companies’ capabilities for dredging fleet modernization at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
09:58 “K” Line Group introduces new full scale auto-logistics business in Peru
09:31 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 24
09:07 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue driving up on Aug 25

2021 August 24

18:26 Boskalis posts results for H1 2021
18:03 Markus Blom appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping
17:39 Ventspils Freeport Authority launched environment clean-up project
17:16 BC Ferries announces the names of the newest Island Class ferries
16:32 Global Ports finalises inter-group merger
16:11 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic to Carribean and North Coast of South America
15:30 Port of Houston containers set new record in July 2021
14:47 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company stops coal handling from September
14:12 Kongsberg Digital adds VESPER by Vessel Performance Solutions to the Kognifai Marketplace
13:23 World’s largest floating wind farm built to ABS Class
12:51 Kalmar and DP World reinforce relationship with order for 81 terminal tractors for Jeddah South Container Terminal
12:31 MOL and Tata Steel explore GHG emissions reduction technologies to deploy an environment friendly bulk carrier
12:12 Petrolesport tranships the new high-speed Sapsan train from vessel to rail for the first time
11:59 Port of Tallinn will lead the establishing of the Baltic Sea green infrastructure hub in Estonia
11:39 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2021 rose by 36% Y-o-Y
10:50 Equinor extends the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking
10:40 St Petersburg to host TRANSTEC 16th International Transport Corridors Forum on September 21-24
10:17 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
09:53 Russian President took part, via videoconference, in keel-laying ceremony for RF Navy’s new warships