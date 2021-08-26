2021 August 26 10:42

DEME Offshore prepares for next generation turbines with major crane upgrade for ‘Sea Installer’

DEME Offshore’s DP2 jack-up installation vessel ‘Sea Installer’ will get a major crane upgrade when the capacity is increased from 900 tonnes to 1,600 tonnes. Being built by leading crane manufacturer Huisman, the new crane will enable ‘Sea Installer’ to handle the next generation of offshore wind turbines.

The upgraded ‘Sea Installer’ will be deployed for the first time at the 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 project, one of the first large-scale wind farms in the US. Vineyard Wind 1 will feature 62 GE Haliade-X offshore turbines. These giants have a 220 m rotor, 107 m blades and will be a staggering 248 m high.



To prepare for the future, DEME embarked on a multi-year fleet investment programme which has enabled the company to have the most versatile and high-tech fleet in the industry today. In order to remain a leader in turbine installation, DEME also secured an option to upgrade the crane on jack-up installation vessel ‘Sea Challenger’.

As a pioneer in the industry, DEME Offshore has an unmatched track record in offshore turbine installation. Turbines of all types and sizes have been installed at 45 different offshore wind farm projects across Europe and Asia. ‘Sea installer’ is currently being deployed at the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm in the UK. Vineyard Wind 1 will be the company’s first offshore wind project in the US.



