2021 August 26 09:19

Planning permission granted for the Columbus Quay at bremenports

Construction of the Columbus Quay can begin. One year after bremenports submitted the application for planning permission, the competent planning approval authority at the Senate Department for Climate Protection, Environment, Mobility, Urban Development and Housing has approved the plans drawn up by the port management company, according to the company's release.



The Columbus Quay is located in the Überseehafen district of Bremerhaven and extends along a length of 1000 metres from the southern tip of the Columbus peninsula to Quay 66 in the north. It is used primarily for dispatching and equipping cruise ships.

The plans envisage the construction of new sheet piling in the River Weser roughly 20 metres in front of the existing quay, filling the space in between with sand and installing new anchoring. This relocation of the sheet piling means that around 17,000 m² of the federal waterway will become land-fast and ownership will pass to the Federal Land of Bremen.

The plans for the construction work are as follows:

The 1st building phase involves a 404-metre long section and will begin at Quay 66. The 2nd building phase involves a 215-metre long section.

Both these sections are expected to be completed in 2024.

The 3rd building phase also refers to a 215-metre long section.

Construction work is expected to take one year, so that the overall project is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The project has been planned so as to keep disruptions at the cruise terminal to a minimum. The quay length of 515 metres which is guaranteed in the contract for use of the terminal will be restricted only during the winter period from October 2022 to March 2023. But even during that time, around 430 metres of the quay will still be available for use, so that no restrictions in operations are anticipated.

Noise emissions are likely throughout all building phases, in particular during installation of the sheet piling and resulting from the use of machinery and construction vehicles.

Pile driving work will therefore be limited to three and a half hours a day. Acoustic deterrents will also be used before pile driving starts in order to scare away marine mammals in particular.

The compensatory mitigation requirements for construction of the new Columbus Quay have already been satisfied by way of the voluntary nature conservation measures carried out by bremenports in the Lower Lune area in 2018.