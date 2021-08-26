2021 August 26 09:16

Oil market sees downward price correction

Oil prices fell by 0.48%-0.85%

As of August 26, 08:07 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.69% lower at $70.79 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for October delivery fell by 0.48% to $71.9 per barrel.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.85% to $67.78 a barrel.



Oil market sees downward price correction after a period of growth.