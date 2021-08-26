  The version for the print
  • 2021 August 26 09:16

    Oil market sees downward price correction

    Oil prices fell by 0.48%-0.85%

    As of August 26, 08:07 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.69% lower at $70.79 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for October delivery fell by 0.48% to $71.9 per barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.85% to $67.78 a barrel.

2021 August 26

17:50 Russian Fishery Company’s flagship supertrawler Vladimir Limanov arrives in Vladivostok port
17:16 CTU Code Quick Guide now available in all six official IMO languages
16:43 Crane rental goes digital, thanks to MYCRANE global launch
16:21 Rosneft begins unique geological research on the Eastern Arctic shelf
15:54 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and TotalEnergies initiate feasibility study of LCO2 carrier
15:34 Royal IHC to perform operations and maintenance on APC’s CSD ALKAMARAH
15:04 Yakutia to get over RUB 4 billion for implementation of three investment projects including construction of Zhatai Shipyard
14:39 International Safety at Sea Week organised by MPA opens Aug 30
14:19 Naval Dome concludes cyber security project abord deepwater drilling rigs
13:55 Four high-profile contracts secure Kongsberg Digital’s dominant position within maritime training in South Korea
13:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex increased financing of its social programme 8 times
13:28 Crowley, MMA partner to train offshore wind workforce in the U.S.
12:10 Hyundai’s Ship-Building Division orders 8 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM engines in connection with the building of 8 × 16,000-teu container ships for A.P. Møller – Maersk
11:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2021
11:02 DNV updates standard for floating wind turbine structures to allow for cost reduction and optimization
10:42 DEME Offshore prepares for next generation turbines with major crane upgrade for ‘Sea Installer’
10:08 Sovcomflot reports contracted 2021 revenue of at least USD 1.0 billion in H1
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:19 Planning permission granted for the Columbus Quay at bremenports
08:34 MABUX: Firm upward trend continues on global bunker market on Aug 26

2021 August 25

18:07 Suez Canal Container Terminal’s upgrade projects improve productivity and customer experience
17:44 ABB to fit Tallink Megastar ferry with shore connection for emission-free port stays
17:06 Ocean Network Express opens a dedicated container depot in the Port of Hamburg
16:40 Damen to present its latest tug designs at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
16:22 Austal engages Australian-based DUG for environmentally friendly, High Performance Computing as a Service
14:37 NCSP Group hosts the Climate and Ecology month
13:58 Rosneft BOD recommends H1’21 dividends at RUB 18.03 per share
13:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts results for H1 2021
13:13 Stroytransgaz wins competition for Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem project
12:07 China increases penalties for breaches of Safe Navigation from 1 September 2021
11:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with 8 large ocean-going vessels to operate on carbon neutral methanol
11:44 Baltic Workboats delivers second Ferry 30 Hybrid ICE
11:02 Port of Gothenburg freight flows rise despite global disruptions
10:36 Oboronlogistics takes part in Army 2021 Forum
10:13 Karstensens Shipyard again selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions for newbuild fishing vessels
09:59 USC to tell about its companies’ capabilities for dredging fleet modernization at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
09:58 “K” Line Group introduces new full scale auto-logistics business in Peru
09:31 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 24
09:07 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue driving up on Aug 25

2021 August 24

18:26 Boskalis posts results for H1 2021
18:03 Markus Blom appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping
17:39 Ventspils Freeport Authority launched environment clean-up project
17:16 BC Ferries announces the names of the newest Island Class ferries
16:32 Global Ports finalises inter-group merger
16:11 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic to Carribean and North Coast of South America
15:30 Port of Houston containers set new record in July 2021
14:47 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company stops coal handling from September
14:12 Kongsberg Digital adds VESPER by Vessel Performance Solutions to the Kognifai Marketplace
13:23 World’s largest floating wind farm built to ABS Class
12:51 Kalmar and DP World reinforce relationship with order for 81 terminal tractors for Jeddah South Container Terminal
12:31 MOL and Tata Steel explore GHG emissions reduction technologies to deploy an environment friendly bulk carrier
12:12 Petrolesport tranships the new high-speed Sapsan train from vessel to rail for the first time
11:59 Port of Tallinn will lead the establishing of the Baltic Sea green infrastructure hub in Estonia
11:39 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2021 rose by 36% Y-o-Y
10:50 Equinor extends the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking
10:40 St Petersburg to host TRANSTEC 16th International Transport Corridors Forum on September 21-24
10:17 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
09:53 Russian President took part, via videoconference, in keel-laying ceremony for RF Navy’s new warships