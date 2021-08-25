  The version for the print
  • 2021 August 25 17:44

    ABB to fit Tallink Megastar ferry with shore connection for emission-free port stays

    ABB’s comprehensive shore connection solution will allow Tallink shuttle vessel Megastar to plug into the local grid for quiet and emission-free overnight layovers in the Port of Tallinn, Tallink says in its press release.

    Fueled by low-emission liquefied natural gas, passenger and car ferry Megastar makes three return journeys between the Estonian and Finnish capitals per day, with an overnight stay in Tallinn where it needs to keep generators running to ensure energy availability for onboard systems. With ABB’s shore connection solution, the vessel will be able to cover its energy needs in port by drawing on land-based power.

    With commissioning due to take place in January 2022 while the ferry is in operation, Megastar will become the second vessel in the Tallink fleet to feature ABB’s shore connection solution. The second vessel is MyStar, currently under construction in Rauma Marine Constructions shipyard in Rauma, Finland, will have the technology pre-fitted upon its delivery in 2022. Both ferries will leverage the ABB shore power systems installed at the Old City Harbor, Port of Tallinn in 2020. Designed in compliance with international regulations, the plug-in solution automates the ship-to-shore connection process and offers a high level of safety and reliability.

    “We are delighted to continue driving environmentally-friendly ferry operations across our fleet,” said Captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, Head of Ship Management at Tallink Grupp. “From next year, both shuttle ferry Megastar and our newbuilding MyStar – the most environmentally friendly vessel on the Baltic Sea – will be able to leverage the ABB shoreside infrastructure that already exists at the Port of Tallinn’s Old City Harbour, to cut down harbor emissions and noise during overnight stays. This is another important step for Tallink Grupp towards achieving greener energy use and eco-friendliness for our shipping operations close to city centers, and it will make a big difference to local community in terms of minimizing noise and air pollution.”

    “The Baltic Sea is a global hub for sustainable shipping initiatives, and we are honored to support Tallink on its sustainability journey,” said Jyri Jusslin, Head of Service, ABB Marine & Ports. “Our shore connection solutions comprise onboard and shoreside infrastructure and will allow Tallink to reduce the overall impact of its operations and contribute towards a cleaner port environment in a historical part of Tallinn.”

    Delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard, Finland in 2017, Megastar carries up to 2,800 passengers and 646 cars at a time. ABB’s scope of supply for the retrofit includes switchboard, shore connection cabinet and a shore connection control board with three separate ship-to-shore communication links to safeguard against loss of connection – redundant Wi-Fi, optical fiber and hardwired serial data communication. Megastar also features ABB’s propulsion motors, medium voltage generators and thruster motors.

    Having executed its first shipside installation in 2001, ABB has a long and successful history in shore connection technologies. To date, ABB has commissioned, or is contracted to commission, shore connection technology on 150 vessels of various types, including ferries, cruise ships, container ships, gas carriers and more. The company has also equipped several newbuild cruise ships with shore connection switchboards, in readiness to connect to shore power as soon as it becomes available in ports of call.

    ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. 

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

  2021 August 25

