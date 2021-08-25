-
Damen to present its latest tug designs at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
Tugs of the next generation are superior to their counterparts in terms of environmental sustainability
Erik van Schaik, Design and Proposal Manager at Damen Shipyards Group, will tell about Damen’s latest tug designs at the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”.
Damen Shipyards Group holds leadership in transition to environmentally friendly fuels. The group has recently presented several new designs of tugboats. Among them is the project for construction of three tugs for the New Zealand’s Ports of Auckland. Damen’s new harbor tug RSD 2513 features a reversed stern drive and a full electrical propulsion system.
“It is the next generation of tugs superior to their counterparts in terms of environmental sustainability”, says Erik van Schaik.
At the conference in Saint-Petersburg, DAMEN will also present its ASD tug 3413 ICE Arc6. It is based on the success of ASD 3010 ICE and ASD Tug 2609 ICE. To develop those designs, DAMEN used its proven technologies complying with the company’s standardised shipbuilding concept. The ship’s functions ensure its reliable operation in severe climate conditions.
Yet another new product of DAMEN is its ASD 2312 which is a continuation of ASD 2411 design. The new tug features many qualities of its predecessor but has an enhanced stability complying with the latest stability regulations.
The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. The event is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). DAMEN is the General Sponsor of the Conference.
