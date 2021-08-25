2021 August 25 16:22

Austal engages Australian-based DUG for environmentally friendly, High Performance Computing as a Service

Austal Australia has engaged Perth-based high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS) company, DUG Technology group to provide burst compute and storage services to the Henderson, Western Australia shipyard, according to the company's release.

DUG is acknowledged as one of the greenest HPCaaS (HPC) providers in the world, with plans to build the world’s first climate-positive HPC data centre in Geraldton, Western Australia; powered by renewables and featuring the company’s patented immersion cooling system that reduces power consumption by up to 51%, compared to traditional computer facilities.

Austal Australia’s advanced vessel design processes are demanding and involve intensive calculations and programming to conduct tasks such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis. Austal is also increasingly using big data analytics to optimise the performance of vessels, through products such as MARINELINK-Smart, as well as machine-learning techniques to optimise vessel designs.

Austal will be utilising DUG McCloud, a collaborative cloud solution that enables bursts of computational capacity, on demand, using software.

Austal joins a growing list of Australian companies utilising DUG McCloud over the last twelve months, including Offshore Weather Services, Portable Spectral Services, Artrya, Biotome, Australian Catholic Universities, UWA School of Population and Global Health, HiSeis, RockWave, EIF Geosolutions, Axxis Geo Solutions and Optic Earth.



About DUG

DUG is an ASX listed technology company, headquartered in Australia, that specialises in analytical software development and reliable, green, high-performance computing (HPC). The company is built on a strong foundation of applied science and a history of converting research into practical, real-world solutions. DUG delivers innovative software products and cost-effective, cloud-based HPC as a service backed by bespoke support for technology onboarding. DUG’s expertise in algorithm development and code optimisation enables clients to leverage big data and solve complex problems. DUG is a global company with offices in Perth, London, Houston and Kuala Lumpur, supporting a diverse industrial client-base that includes radio-astronomy, biomedicine and meteorology, as well as the resource, government and education sectors. DUG designs, owns, and operates a network of some of the largest and greenest supercomputers on Earth. The company continues to invest and innovate at the forefront of software and HPC, working towards a climate-positive future.