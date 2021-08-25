2021 August 25 13:13

Stroytransgaz wins competition for Phase 2 of Bagayevsky hydrosystem project

Contract price – RUB 27.9 billion

Stroytransgaz JSC has been announced the winner of the competition announced by Azov-Don Basin IWW Administration for Phase 2 (main period) of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem construction on the Don river.

According to the official website of the Unified Procurement Information System, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 27,908,006,051,410. Source of financing – federal budget.

The hydrosystem’s cross section is located at 3,089 km of the Don river navigable pass, near the Arpachin settlement in the Bagayevsky District of the Rostov Region.

The construction works foreseen by the Federal Project “Inland Water Ways” under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Main Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2024 are divided into two phases.

The following facilities have been built over Phase 1: a berth of the construction base; navigable channel including dredging works at the berth; a yard for production/service/auxiliary facilities; temporary electric line. Environmental safety has been ensured at the construction site.

The Bagayevsky hydrosystem project is to solve the problems of navigation on the Volga-Don Waterway and water supply of the Rostov and Volgograd regions, as well as address fishery, land development and Don preservation issues including improvement of the Tsymlyansky water storage basin.



The hydrosystem will let maintain guaranteed depth of the navigable pass on the Don river at 4 meters to ensure its availability for river-going ships, ships of mixed river/sea class and small sea-going ships.

