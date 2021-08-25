2021 August 25 11:44

Baltic Workboats delivers second Ferry 30 Hybrid ICE

Baltic Workboats announces the delivery of the second Ferry 30 Hybrid ICE “Alster” to German based customer Fachstelle Maschinenwesen Nord. The ferries will operate on Kiel canal as river crossing ferries and have capacity of 10 cars. Vessels are equipped with Voith Schneider Propellers, Corvus batteries and have Simens as electrical integrator. Furthermore, ferries are equipped Stemmann fully automatic shore charging system and are capable of fully electric operation. The third ferry is scheduled for delivery in October 2021.

Baltic Workboats AS is a growing shipyard with modern facilities and a highly skilled workforce of more than 150 people. Over the last 15 years, the company has designed, built and delivered more than 150 highly versatile vessels, which are in service with governments, companies and research institutions in twelve countries around the world.

