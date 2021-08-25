2021 August 25 10:13

Karstensens Shipyard again selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions for newbuild fishing vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä’s strong relationship with the Danish ship builder Karstensens Shipyard is once again emphasised with main propulsion equipment orders for two new fishing vessels, according to the company's release. During the past year alone, the Karstensens yard has selected Wärtsilä solutions for seven vessels. These latest orders were placed in July.

A custom designed 77-metre overall length fishing vessel, the ‘Christina S’, will be owned and operated by the Fraserburgh, Scotland based Simpson family’s Christina S Fishing Company in partnership with P&J Johnston. It will replace an existing vessel of the same name. The ship will be powered by a Wärtsilä 31 main engine, and will also feature other Wärtsilä solutions including an NOx Reducer emissions reduction system, the reduction gear, controllable pitch propeller, and ProTouch propulsion remote control system. The equipment will be delivered during summer 2022.

Swedish fishing concern Gifico has ordered a 64-metre long fishing vessel to be named the ‘Ginneton’. The design incorporates a Wärtsilä 32 main engine, as well as other Wärtsilä solutions, including the reduction gear, controllable pitch propeller, and ProTouch propulsion remote control system. The equipment is planned for delivery towards the end of 2022.

The ‘Christina S’ is scheduled to be delivered to the owners in July 2023, and the ‘Ginneton’ in August 2023.



