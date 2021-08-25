-
2021 August 25 09:59
USC to tell about its companies’ capabilities for dredging fleet modernization at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
Development of programme for the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ is underway
Aleksandr Babich, Director, Sales and Contracts Department, Civil Shipbuilding Division, USC will speak at the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ with a report “Capabilities of USC companies for dredging fleet modernization”.
The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. The event is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).
United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex.
