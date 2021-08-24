  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 24 18:26

    Boskalis posts results for H1 2021

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has concluded a good half year with a strong increase in earnings despite ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions, according to the company's release.

    Compared to last year, revenue increased by 4.6% to EUR 1.32 billion (H1 2020: EUR 1.26 billion). Adjusted for (de)consolidation and currency effects, revenue growth was 2.7%.

    EBITDA increased by 10.8% to EUR 226 million (H1 2020: EUR 204 million) and operating profit increased by 34.1% to EUR 97 million (H1 2020: EUR 72 million).

    Net profit amounted to EUR 72 million compared to a net loss of EUR 96 million a year ago. There were no exceptional gains or losses in the first half of the year, where the first half-year result 2020 included exceptional charges of EUR 144 million after tax.

    In the Dredging & Inland Infra segment, revenue decreased by 2.6% compared to the same period last year with a slightly lower result. This development is partly due to continuing COVID-19 related travel restrictions and quarantine measures resulting in operational inefficiencies on certain large projects. Furthermore, maintenance schedules for the mid- to large sized trailing suction hopper dredgers were brought forward to the second quarter, resulting in higher operational costs and a lower availability. In view of the well-filled order book and busy schedules, it was decided to bring forward part of the maintenance planned for the second half of the year and carry it out in the first half. The largest revenue contribution came from projects in Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Canada, Denmark and the Dutch market.

    At Offshore Energy, revenue increased by more than 18% with a significantly higher result. Contracting revenue was virtually stable, with the revenue growth being on the services side of the business. Both Marine Transport & Services and Subsea Services had a good first half year and the integration of the recently acquired Rever Offshore also contributed significantly to the revenue growth. Across the board, the various activities contributed to the good divisional result, with in particular a good half year for the offshore wind projects and Subsea Services.

    Within the Towage & Salvage division, Salvage successfully completed a number of high-profile assignments, including the refloating of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal and the recovery of the Eemslift Hendrika off the coast of Norway. Despite this, the first half of the year was relatively quiet, especially compared to the exceptionally busy 2020. Despite a lower revenue, the divisional result increased substantially. In addition to a good half year at Towage, this is primarily due to a substantial settlement result at Salvage relating to an emergency response assignment operationally completed in 2019.

    The customary holding and unallocated group costs increased compared to 2020, however are still at a low level due to a wide range of COVID-19 related cost-saving measures.

    The net cash position decreased in line with expectations but the financial position is still very strong. The exceptionally high net cash position at year-end 2020 declined to EUR 213 million, primarily as a result of investments, the payment of dividend, the share buyback program and a normalization of working capital. With the available cash and bank facilities, Boskalis has a direct financing capacity in excess of EUR 1 billion. Solvency remains high at 50% and Boskalis comfortably meets its financial covenants.

    The order book increased by over 4% to a new record high of EUR 5.53 billion (year-end 2020: EUR 5.31 billion). The largest increase in the portfolio took place in Dredging & Inland Infra, within Europe. Among other things, the project Meanderende Maas, which is part of the national Flood Protection Program in the Netherlands was acquired and substantial infrastructure projects were won in the United Kingdom and Belgium. With the projects in the order book, a significant part of the revenue for 2021 has been secured and there is a very solid basis for the years thereafter.

    About Boskalis

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

Другие новости по темам: Boskalis  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 24

18:26 Boskalis posts results for H1 2021
18:03 Markus Blom appointed as Business Development Manager for ESL Shipping
17:39 Ventspils Freeport Authority launched environment clean-up project
17:16 BC Ferries announces the names of the newest Island Class ferries
16:32 Global Ports finalises inter-group merger
16:11 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic to Carribean and North Coast of South America
15:30 Port of Houston containers set new record in July 2021
14:47 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company stops coal handling from September
14:12 Kongsberg Digital adds VESPER by Vessel Performance Solutions to the Kognifai Marketplace
13:23 World’s largest floating wind farm built to ABS Class
12:51 Kalmar and DP World reinforce relationship with order for 81 terminal tractors for Jeddah South Container Terminal
12:31 MOL and Tata Steel explore GHG emissions reduction technologies to deploy an environment friendly bulk carrier
12:12 Petrolesport tranships the new high-speed Sapsan train from vessel to rail for the first time
11:59 Port of Tallinn will lead the establishing of the Baltic Sea green infrastructure hub in Estonia
11:39 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2021 rose by 36% Y-o-Y
10:50 Equinor extends the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking
10:40 St Petersburg to host TRANSTEC 16th International Transport Corridors Forum on September 21-24
10:17 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
09:53 Russian President took part, via videoconference, in keel-laying ceremony for RF Navy’s new warships
09:35 Oil prices rise on decrease of COVID risks
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of August 23
08:12 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise firmly on Aug.24 after crude yesterday’s rebound

2021 August 23

18:14 Huntington Ingalls Industries сhristens amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale
17:59 Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
17:16 The Port of València, in the top 20 world connectivity
16:39 Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of LNG carrier ‘Adamastos’
16:16 Gasum wins framework agreement with the Finnish Government for maritime LNG supply
16:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,097 pmt as of August 20
15:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 7M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
14:57 MOL and MELTIN sign MoU to introduce remotely controlled robots in ocean shipping business
14:52 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 7M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
14:27 Review of icebreaking and support fleet of RS class to be presented at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day
14:04 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 7M’2021
13:59 Port of Long Beach completes one of the most technologically advanced cargo facilities in the world
13:40 Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex enhances environment protection
12:43 Andrey Yaroslavtsev takes helm of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
11:38 Relocation of shipyard and port facilities from Saint-Petersburg center to affect competitiveness of USC products – Aleksey Rakhmanov
10:36 Dmitry Yerkov appointed as Managing Director of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port
10:11 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2021 climbed by 11.3% YoY
09:57 Multi-agency exercise to test Singapore’s ferry mishap readiness and response
09:50 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-July 2021 rose by 0.8%
09:32 Oil market sees upward price correction
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of August 20
08:45 MABUX: Downward trend prevails on global bunker market on Aug 23

2021 August 22

16:27 SCHOTTEL Canada partners with Seaspan Vancouver Drydock and McRae Electric to enhance service offering
15:47 Deltamarin signs design contracts with China Merchants Jinling shipyard for three Ro-Pax ship
14:11 Cooperation agreement between Wavefoil AS and I P Huse AS
13:29 Carnival Cruise Line sets sail from California
12:06 USCG searches for person in the water near Surprise Cove, Cochrane Bay
11:16 Seall, a marine technology company, expands with key global partner, Mackay Marine

2021 August 21

15:28 Port of Houston signs partnership agreement on ship channel dredging project
14:01 HHLA receives important funding for hydrogen project
13:41 USCG, partner agencies salvage sailboat after Thursday rescue
12:18 NQBP announces MOU for a feasibility study on green hydrogen
11:39 Grounding of wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris off Hachinohe
10:57 Port of New Orleans and CLEANCOR sign MoU to bring environmentally friendly LNG fueling solutions to jurisdiction

2021 August 20

18:00 Solstad announces recycling of vessel
17:57 Valenciaport handles more than 3.2 million containers up to July 2021 and grows by 10%
17:45 Akhtubinsk Shipyard launches firefighting/rescue tugboat intended for Marine Rescue Service
17:24 DNV awards AiP to SHI for VLCC Fuel Ready design