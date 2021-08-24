  The version for the print
    CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic to Carribean and North Coast of South America

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
    Effective September 7th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
     Origin range: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic
     Destination range: To Windwards, Leewards (except from France), Trinidad and Guyana
     Cargo: Dry & Reefer
     Amount: EUR 400/Teu
     Payment: With the freight
     Origin range: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic
     Destination range: To Surinam
     Cargo: Dry & Reefer
     Amount: EUR 200/Teu
     Payment: With the freight

