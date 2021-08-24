-
2021 August 24 16:11
CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic to Carribean and North Coast of South America
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Effective September 7th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
Origin range: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic
Destination range: To Windwards, Leewards (except from France), Trinidad and Guyana
Cargo: Dry & Reefer
Amount: EUR 400/Teu
Payment: With the freight
Origin range: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic
Destination range: To Surinam
Cargo: Dry & Reefer
Amount: EUR 200/Teu
Payment: With the freight
