2021 August 24 16:11

CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe, Scandinavia and Baltic to Carribean and North Coast of South America

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

Effective September 7th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin range: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic

Destination range: To Windwards, Leewards (except from France), Trinidad and Guyana

Cargo: Dry & Reefer

Amount: EUR 400/Teu

Payment: With the freight

Origin range: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic

Destination range: To Surinam

Cargo: Dry & Reefer

Amount: EUR 200/Teu

Payment: With the freight