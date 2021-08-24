2021 August 24 14:12

Kongsberg Digital adds VESPER by Vessel Performance Solutions to the Kognifai Marketplace

Kongsberg Digital continues to expand its application offerings on Kognifai Marketplace by adding VESPER, a tool for optimizing operational efficiency through advanced modeling and analytics. VESPER support current environmental reporting like IMO DCS and EU MRV and will also cover future regulatory requirements, including calculation, monitoring and trending of the CII, according to the company's release.



VESPER features include efficient monitoring of large fleets with drill down capabilities to individual vessels both long term and short term. The software application establishes a framework for continuous fleet optimization with individual performance indicators that are merged into one single fleet performance indicator, thus enabling the entire organization to follow optimization progress at an overall level as well as full drill-down capabilities to individual segments or individual vessels.

One example output is the ability of shipowners and charterers to predict the performance and fuel oil consumption so precisely that vessels can be chartered out on more accurate terms. This may enable an increase in profit margins of up to 10%.

VESPER provides deep insights in hull, propeller, main engine, baseload and boiler performance and data quality. The advanced data validation module provides instant feedback and longer term statistics on error percentages of data received from the vessels.

VESPER can involve the crew onboard in the optimizing process. The Crew Feedback Module presents the information in a more relevant way for the crew, enabling them to act fast and independently on the findings.



Delivering environmental data to meet the latest legislation is becoming increasingly important in the maritime industry. VESPER can automatically produce reporting fulfilling IMO DCS, EU MRV, and EEOI demands. The information can be forwarded to the verifiers digitally, leaving the verifiers to generate the required reports. Shipowners can also choose to deliver the reports, leaving the opportunity to review the reports before it is submitted. VESPER is being updated to deliver decision making information in accordance with the latest IMO decarbonizing legislation about CII.

Digitalization of workflows and reducing the carbon footprint are becoming increasingly important to stay competitive in the shipping market. The latest report from the United Nations' intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) recently published calls for drastic measures to reduce CO2 emissions. The maritime industry needs practical solutions to meet legislations aimed at reducing emissions. This is why we are very pleased to partner up with VPS, and to offer their application VESPER on the Kognifai Marketplace, as their technology offer a solution to meet current and upcoming legislation in the industry, says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President, Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital.



Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight is a cost-efficient data infrastructure solution that enables shipowners and operators to start and to succeed in their digitalization process. While Vessel Insight collects and contextualizes data from vessels, applications on top use the necessary data to solve a predefined set of KPI. VESPER will now be available at the Kognifai Marketplace, a network of partnerships that provide access to a range of market leading applications that can be utilized by Vessel Insight subscribers to become more sustainable and gain a competitive edge. The Kongsberg Digital Customer Success Team will assist Vessel Insight subscribers wanting to implement the application.

By adding VESPER to the Kognifai Marketplace, Kongsberg Digital and VPS are strengthening their common digital offering to the benefit of all Vessel Insight subscribers and the maritime market in general. The application will be available at the Kognifai Marketplace from August 2021.